Apapa District Superintendent urges financial wisdom for Women

The Apapa District of Assemblies of God Nigeria, Reverend Izuchukwu Chukwudebelu, Apapa district superintendent, has emphasized the importance of financial wisdom.

The call was in a bid to empower the womenfolk.

Speaking at Apapa District Women Ministry’s rally recently, Reverend Chukwudebelu urged women to prioritize financial literacy, citing its relevance for both personal, family and communal well-being.

Apapa District Women Ministry is a department in Assemblies of God Apapa, being coordinated by Reverend Adanma Hope Chukwudebelu.

Taking his reading from the scriptures, the book of Matthew chapter 25 verse one to 13, he spoke on the topic of the rally, ‘we are in the 10 virgin’s night: be the wise five.’

He likened Nigeria as a community of 10 virgins and urged it to be the wise five. He made reference to a statement by Peter Obi, the presidential aspirant of Labour Party, stating that the church does not have a special market where others cannot buy or a different school for her children.

While acknowledging that there are 10 virgins among women, he noted that the Bible classified the 10 virgins into five foolish virgins and five wise virgins.

“If you are not one of the foolish ones then you are one of the wise ones. You need to improve and continue to be wise. But if you are among the foolish, migrate to the wise,” he said.

Chukwudebelu admitted that the women ‘s department is the strong force holding the church in Assemblies of God Nigeria. He said, “I have been privileged to preach in every church in Nigeria and outside Nigeria, the women are the strong force. If you see any church that is doing well, remove the women and you will see that the church is empty,” he said.

Analysing the similarities and differences of the 10 virgins, he said they are all female, adding that virginity is not exclusive to women rather the women claimed it.

According to him, virgin means untouched, fertile as the Bible called them virgins, they were untouched. He added that originally virgins are young girls who have not been disvirgined.

He said they were waiters, waiting for the bridegroom. They were carriers of lanterns.

On the differences, he said out of the 10 virgins, five had lanterns without oil while the other five had lanterns full of oil. “The five foolish ones value dependence. They are people who are ordained to depend on people. The five wise ones value independence.”

“The five foolish virgins love free things. They did not prepare for uncertainty or eventuality. Nigeria is dwelling in uncertainty and the church is dwelling on the land of uncertainty. But the five wise ones were prepared and were certain,” he said, adding that preparation is the foundation for enthronement.

To belong to the five wise virgins Chukwudebelu, who is a doctorate degree holder, advised women to prepare spiritually, emotionally, morally and financially.

Reverend Chukwudebelu’s message centered on the significance of financial prudence, particularly for women who adhere to godly principles. He highlighted five key reasons why financial wisdom should be a priority for women, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Drawing from religious teachings, Reverend Chukwudebelu emphasized the concept of stewardship—responsible management of resources. He urged women to manage their finances effectively, using them for the betterment of themselves, their families, and their communities.

Financial wisdom, according to Reverend Chukwudebelu, grants women a sense of independence and autonomy. By making informed financial decisions, women can align their choices with their values and priorities, reducing dependency on external support.

Acknowledging the pivotal roles women play in family and community support systems, Reverend Chukwudebelu stressed the importance of financial literacy in facilitating better provision for loved ones and contributing positively to community welfare.

Looking ahead, Reverend Chukwudebelu underscored the necessity of financial preparedness. He urged women to plan for unforeseen circumstances, set aside savings for long-term goals, and ensure the security of themselves and their families.

As influential figures within their faith communities, financially literate women can inspire others to adopt similar habits. Reverend Chukwudebelu encouraged women to lead by example, demonstrating responsible financial stewardship and fostering a culture of financial prudence among peers.

Reverend Chukwudebelu concluded by emphasizing that financial wisdom aligns with the fundamental principles of responsibility, independence, and preparation—values often emphasized in religious teachings. He urged women to prioritize financial literacy as a means of empowering themselves and positively impacting their communities.

As women across the Apapa District heed Reverend Chukwudebelu’s call for financial wisdom, it is hoped that this message will spark a wave of financial empowerment and upliftment within the community.