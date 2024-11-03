Alumni interventions, collaboration seen lifting Nigeria’s education system

Nigeria’s education system is facing serious infrastructural challenges that require intervention from old students, according to alumni of some of the legacy schools in Lagos state.

They believe Nigeria’s education sector requires innovative solutions and forward-thinking approaches from alumni to address the complexities facing Nigerian schools.

Speaking at a symposium marking Baptist Academy’s 169th Founders Day anniversary with the theme ‘Remembering our Founders, Repurposing Alumni Intervention,’ Yetunde Omotayo, an Alumni of Our Lady of Apostle Secondary School, Yaba Lagos, said Alumni interventions in the education sector have traditionally played a key role in giving back full mentorship, financial support, and institutional guidance.

She said that, given the rapid advancements in technology, shifts in global economies, and the evolving nature of education, Alumni intervention brings innovative solutions and forward-thinking approaches.

Omotayo said there is a need to foster a culture of co-creation.

According to her, alumni should not just be contributors, but collaborators in the evolution of schools.

She said insights from old students who are professionals can help shape new curricula, redefine student engagement, and prepare students for challenges in the future.

“By being actively involved, alumni can provide strategic direction to their Alma Mata and can intervene in building a future that is as old as the vision of the founders,” she said.

“We must leverage the power of technology to exploit the reach and impact of alumni. Interventions, virtual mentorship programmes, online learning modules, and global networks of alumni can create opportunities for students,” she explained.

Also, Femi Olubanwo, president of Igbobi College Old Boys Association said legacy schools were founded with the mission to provide quality education founded on Christian or Muslim values.

Despite the challenges that the education sector in Nigeria is facing, he said, the interventions of Alumni would continue to be vital as they help to bridge gaps in resources and ensure that the legacy of excellence, integrity, and service of their schools are maintained.

According to him, alumni generally want to help restore standards to uphold during their school days.

He called on the management of the legacy schools to take up the responsibility of maintaining the infrastructure and facilities that alumni provide to spur them to contribute more.

On her part, Titilayo Akinsanya, president of Holy Childs College Old Girls Association, said when intervening, alumni must consider the generational gap existing and the needs of students and provide interventions that would meet those needs and interests to sustain those interventions.

She said a major factor for repurposing any intervention is leveraging alumni expertise.

“Collaborative opportunities between the alumni and the various students and faculty are important to drive these interventions,” she said.

Akintunji Fatunke, president of the Baptist Academy Old Students Association, called on the government at all levels to partner with old students’ associations to restore the education sector in Nigeria.

