Ogun will be ruthless on rape cases – Abiodun

The Ogun State Government has said that it would stop at nothing to punish sexual violence and allied offences.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said henceforth all cases that affect the safety of women would not just be expeditiously tried but culprits would be dealt with, no matter their status.

Governor Abidoun made this known at his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, when he received an Anti-Sexual and Gender-based rally led by his wife, Bamidele Abiodun. He said that his administration had also charged its public prosecution team to ensure that all cases relating to violence against women are fast-tracked and offenders brought to book.

Abiodun who also noted that his administration had emplaced a committee – the Violence against Persons Prohibition Committee – to ensure sensitisation on the issues surrounding the illegal acts would also educate victims on stigmitisation, added that although a law was passed in 2017, but that nothing had happened in the state as regards protecting victims.

He further said that his administration was also able to sit down with the Attorney General and the rest of the state executive council team to look into all issues that have to do with the girl child, women abuse and all other forms of abuse against women.

“On May 13th, we set up a committee, the Violence against Persons Prohibition Committee. There is a law that was passed in 2017, but nothing happened.

“What we did was to sit down with our Attorney General and the rest of our team and this committee was charged to look into all the issues that have to do with the girl-child, women abuse all forms of abuse against women. This we did before the incident of the girl in Edo state,” he said.

The state helmsman also disclosed that the walk against violence staged by high-profile women on Monday in the state was a profound one.

He added that violence against women in any sort, either domestic violence or rape cannot be accepted in the state.

“It is very profound to further emphasise our objection to violence against women in any sort – either domestic violence or rape – is not acceptable; it is not only unacceptable, but it is also a crime,” he said.

The governor noted that his administration had taken up the case of a lady that was recently raped in the state.

He added that the lady in question had suffered spinal cord injuries as a result of multiple rape incidences.

“The girl in Edo state is just one case of rape too many because we had a similar case in Ogun state. It didn’t get the utmost attention. The young lady is Joy by name. She is currently in a hospital in Lagos where she is being treated.

“She suffered spinal cord injuries from this multiple rape. We are undertaking medical expenses. We must appreciate and underscore that violence against a woman, is violence against someone’s sister, aunt, daughter or mother. Indeed, it could be any one of us,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, the wife of the Governor and convener of the anti- sexual and gender-based rally, Bamidele Abiodun said that the people of the state should not remain silent against violence against women.

She said there was an urgent need to speak up against such heinous crime in society.

She added that her office is working together with the Violence against Persons Prohibition Committee, recently set up by the state governor to ensure an effective, comprehensive, and coordinated response to cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

Abiodun called for more involvement of men in the national conversation on violence against women.

Also, a Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo, who was part of the rally commended the wife of the governor and convener of the rally for coming up with the initiative against rape and violence against women.