Celebrities, world leaders Pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8th at the age of 96 has prompted condolence messages from celebrities and world leaders around the world honoring Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

She was the longest-reigning British monarch and the world’s longest-serving female head of state following her coronation in 1953.

Hours before her death, the queen was placed under “medical supervision” due to growing concerns about her health, with members of the royal family rushing to be by her side at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Shortly after the news broke, King Charles shared his own statement via the royal family account that read, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

Celebrities and world leaders pay honor to the queen with statements, posts, and remarks on their social media accounts.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari sent his thoughts and sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom, saying his family and more than 200 million Nigerians are mourning the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality, and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth, and the entire world a better place.”

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a statement said “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama also said in a statement “Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity.”

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss said, “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of England commented saying “She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on.”

Emmanuel Macron, President of France posted on his Twitter account, “I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada said, “She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton tweeted, “She led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace.”

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine said, “We extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss.”

Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland in a statement said “We remember the role Queen Elizabeth played in celebrating the warm and enduring friendship, and her great impact on the bonds of mutual understanding, between our two peoples.”

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives in a statement also said, “Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom.”

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium made a post saying “We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage, and devotion,” they said. “Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband.”

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of the Republic of Ghana commented saying, “Queen Elizabeth II, you truly served humanity with grace, dignity, and courage.”

Samia Suluhu, President of the United Republic of Tanzania in a statement said, “The Queen will be remembered around the world as a pillar of strength, peace, unity, and stability.”

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai posted on his social media saying “Her incredible life of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.”

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth,” said Elton John, a British singer, pianist, and composer.

Mick Jagger, songwriter, actor, and film producer posted on his social media handle saying “ For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth ll has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

Ozzy Osbourne, songwriter, and television personality said “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Kim Kardashian, an American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman posted on her Instagram Story “Rest In Peace,” over one of the late sovereign’s official portraits.

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft tweeted “I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing,” tweeted the Microsoft co-founder. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.”

Khloé Kardashian, an American media personality and socialite wrote on her Instagram Story, “Today the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. All of my love and prayers are with The Queen’s family, and my sympathies are with the British people and the Commonwealth. God bless the Queen and may she Rest In Peace. She is with her Prince now.”

Whoopi Goldberg, an American actor, comedian, author, and television personality wrote via Twitter “Several years ago, I met Queen Elizebeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009, as she approached me, all I could think of was what the hell(WTH??) I’m an American kid from the projects and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King.”