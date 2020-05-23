Eid-el-Fitri: Gov Abiodun felicitates Muslims, urges compliance with anti-COVID-19 measures 

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has sent a message to Nigerian Muslim faithful as they join other Muslims across the world to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement signed by Kunle Somorin, his chief press secretary, Gov Abiodun urged all citizens to keep faith and rededicate themselves to finding solution to the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged Nigerians to live in peace with one another, even as the dreaded virus continues to wreak havoc across the world.

The governor advised Nigerians to avoid making reckless claims and non-compliance that could aggravate the pandemic.

He urged Muslim faithful to fervently pray for divine intervention and scrupulously respect all measures that would help flatten the curve of the deadly virus.

The statement said Gov. Dapo Abiodun was immensely grateful to God “for his mercy in guiding us through the difficult period of coronavirus and for us to successfully conclude another Ramadan fast”.

He applauded the resilience, understanding and patriotic zeal of all Nigerian Muslims and Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr and expressed joy “that more people are recovering from the pandemic as we abide by the medical protocol of physical distancing, testing, wearing of face masks and all other measures, including the curfew and lockdown rules”.

“Prince Abiodun enjoins Nigerians to allow the lessons of Ramadan, namely, piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy, to be internalised and be with us for all time. That way we will be more spiritually and socially fulfilled,” the statement said.

“He, again, appeals to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements, or actions that could aggravate the spread of the virus and tension in the country.

“Gov Abiodun states that we should all agree that the new normal is to stay at home and live where the pandemic meets us.

“Travelling across states could affect public health negatively now, and aggravate tension, even after we would have defeated COVID-19.

“He wishes us all Happy Eid-el-Fitri.”