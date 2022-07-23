Collage Restaurant reopens with Taste of Radisson Ikeja

Just after the revamp of the Collage Restaurant, Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja hosted a group of food & lifestyle bloggers to a thrilling evening of Taste of Radisson Ikeja in the newly renovated restaurant.

Taste of Radisson Ikeja focuses on the finesse style of dining in one of the Radisson Hotel Group’s brands, Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja. The unique friendly hotel delights on giving guests the avenue to experience continental and indigenous cuisine at the Collage Restaurant, just at the ground floor.

Inspired by Hesham Ali, the executive chef, the food array digs into the flavours of continental savories and morsels with an infusion of style, culture and a homely hospitality that accompany every bite taken in the breath-taking restaurant.

The evening was graced with known faces in the food and tourism industry with a warm welcome from Van Thys Merve, the general manger and the management team of Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja.

There was a showcase of indigenous food from cities around the world, including the famous New York Rib Eyes, California Chicken Wrap, Mexican Nachos style, Grilled Salmon Balsamic glazed and among others; all made it to the table with some mouth-watering signature cocktails from Amber Bar, the hotel’s bar. A food lover would certainly be satisfied to have made it to the gathering as the gathering had true a taste of Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja.

Moreover, the hotel has more to offer with the gesture that extends to its newly revamped rooms and outlets facelift, all geared towards the same five-star service and impeccable customer satisfaction.

You will always enjoy international and local cuisine for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or simply a glass of wine and a light meal at the bar and pool area. With a commitment to the guests, the hotel’s helpful staff members always give their best amid passion and in line with Radisson Hotel Group’s service ethos of ‘Yes, I Can’!