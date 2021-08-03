Collaborations key to succeeding in Nigeria’s music industry – Don VS

Talented artist, Uyinmwen Omosigho, aka Don VS, has said that one of the ways to rise swiftly in the music industry is through collaborations with a much more established artiste.

He disclosed hopes to collaborate with established artists across Nigeria and Africa.

“Who knows what a collaboration with the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido will do to Don V’s career in the few years ahead? I will love to collaborate with these artists,” he said.

Read also: Companies navigate COVID-19 third wave to stay open, protect staff

Don VS also said that he is open to working with different kinds of artists, adding that it is the musical connection that matters.

“I don’t have a specific artiste to work with but I will work with any of the artists depending on the song. So all artists are good and I will work with as many I can work with when the time comes. What matters is the vibe and musical connection”.

The talented singer also stressed that persistence and resilience are the traits needed to thrive in show business, especially in Nigeria.

Don Vs who just released his new video “Osasu in Europe” has also just begun his 2021 world tour, Tagged ”Eu Star Boi World Tour”.

Recently he was spotted at one of his tour countries where he had a massive sell-out in Toulouse France.

Despite the Covid pandemic his fans didn’t hesitate to turn up for their favourite.

Don VS is about to hit 15 to 20 different cities/countries during his 2021 music tour.

On how his musical sojourn began, Don VS said the journey started in 2004 in far away in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

“I started my music career back then in Nigeria in 2004, Benin City was my starting point. I was on a TV show called Beat and Laugh at EBS, Edo Broadcasting Service.”