World 10 best airports with exceptional services

When it comes to air travel, airports are more than just transit hubs; they are gateways to memorable journeys. Among the thousands of airports worldwide, a select few stand out for their exceptional service, blending efficiency, comfort, and world-class amenities.

A recent AirHelp report sheds light on how these airports performed globally in terms of performance and traveller satisfaction.

AirHelp evaluated 239 airports from 69 countries, using three essential metrics: on-time performance, customer opinions, and food and shopping experience.

From a database of over 4,000 airports, only the busiest and most popular ones made the cut, based on flight traffic and traveler interest.

Here are 10 airports that have earned high praise for offering remarkable experiences to travellers.

1. Doha Hamad International Airport (HIA)

Topping the list is Doha Hamad International Airport in Qatar sets the gold standard in airport service. Known for its state-of-the-art design and opulent amenities, HIA offers travellers a seamless blend of luxury and convenience. Features like the Al Mourjan Business Lounge, an indoor train system, and art installations such as the famous Lamp Bear sculpture make this airport an iconic destination in itself.

2. Cape Town International Airport

South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport ranks highly due to its user-friendly layout and warm hospitality. Known for its efficiency and cleanliness, this airport serves as a gateway to South Africa’s stunning landscapes and vibrant culture. Its impressive customer service ensures smooth transitions, even during peak seasons.

3. Nagoya Chubu Centrair International Airport

Located in Japan, Chubu Centrair is celebrated for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative services. With a traditional Japanese bath overlooking the ocean and a variety of authentic dining options, this airport provides a unique cultural experience. Its efficiency and cleanliness are a testament to Japan’s renowned service standards.

4. Osaka Itami Airport, Osaka, Japan

Osaka Itami Airport, also known as Itami, is celebrated for its impeccable cleanliness, efficiency, and customer service. Known primarily for domestic flights, this airport’s compact layout ensures quick navigation. Travelers praise the courteous staff, seamless check-in processes, and a variety of amenities, including an extensive selection of dining options featuring Japanese cuisine.

5. Brasília–Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport

As Brazil’s primary airport serving its capital city, Brasília International Airport offers a blend of modernity and functionality. Known for its punctuality and spacious design, it ensures an effortless travel experience. Its commitment to sustainability and passenger comfort also earns it high marks among global travellers.

6. Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport

As one of Africa’s busiest airport, Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport excels in providing world-class service to millions of travellers each year. The airport boasts an array of amenities, from duty-free shopping to comfortable lounges. Its dedicated staff ensures that passengers experience smooth transits, and its commitment to security and hygiene is widely acknowledged. With efficient ground services and warm African hospitality, O.R. Tambo continues to leave a lasting impression on its visitors.

7. Muscat International Airport, Oman

Muscat International Airport combines modernity with traditional Omani hospitality. Its stunning architecture reflects Oman’s cultural heritage while providing state-of-the-art facilities. Passengers are welcomed by attentive staff who prioritize their comfort and convenience. The airport’s spacious lounges, premium shopping outlets, and high-quality dining options elevate the travel experience. Muscat’s commitment to exceptional service has earned it numerous accolades.

8. Salt Lake City International Airport

This U.S. airport combines practicality with thoughtful design, ensuring an enjoyable experience for both domestic and international travellers. The recently upgraded terminal offers plenty of space, natural lighting, and dining options showcasing local flavours. Salt Lake City International is also known for its impressive efficiency, even during winter storms.

9. Belém Val-de-Cans Airport, Belém, Brazil

Located in the heart of the Amazon, Belém Val-de-Cans Airport offers a unique experience to travellers. The airport blends modern amenities with local culture, featuring decor inspired by the surrounding rainforest. Passengers appreciate the efficient operations, friendly staff, and the availability of local delicacies at its eateries. The airport’s focus on showcasing Brazil’s vibrant culture makes it a memorable stop for visitors.

10. Tokyo Narita International Airport, Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Narita Airport is known for its cutting-edge technology and extensive facilities, the airport provides seamless connectivity for both international and domestic travellers. Narita’s staff is consistently praised for their professionalism and helpfulness. From traditional Japanese souvenirs to fine dining and serene lounges, the airport offers an immersive cultural experience. Its efficient customs and immigration processes further enhance its reputation for outstanding service.

