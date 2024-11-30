Beyond flying: Airport users to experience Carols, Santa others at MMA2 this season

Ezinne Ezeani, DMD MBR Signature, Stanley Ezeani MD, MBR Signature; Jane Kimemia, CEO, Optiva Capital; Kola Bamigboye, Head, Space and Premises/Ag. COO BASL; Remi Jibodu, Head Aeronautical and Cargo Services/ Ag. COO BASL

Air passengers and airport users who pass through the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) from December 1st through 20th will experience various Christmas activities to celebrate the season.

From airport lights up, to Christmas music, orchestra, comedy, performing acts by kids, kids’ day, flash mob, music, Christmas photoboot, Santa experience and cultural Christmas amongst others; each day presents a fresh and entertaining experience for anyone passing through the terminal.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, (BASL), manager of the MMA2 terminal, which presents itself as more than just a terminal, put together the festival as a gift to travellers, families, and stakeholders and give people a chance to experience the joy and wonder of the Christmas season even while on the go.

The initiative which is in partnership with MBR Signatures and Optiva Capital hopes to build a total 360 experience of Christmas.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the event, Kola Bamigboye, Head, Space and Premises/acting COO, BASL commended the partners of the event for the privilege to use their platforms to show love, joy and happiness to passengers this season.

“Optiva Capital, as you know, is not a stranger to us. They have been one of our model retail tenants over the years. They have been very supportive, very cooperative and working hand-to-hand to make this a reality. So, when this decorative experience came up, we jumped at it. They are already part of us. So, we are just extending that partnership in another form,” Bamigboye said.

He said the event is an opportunity to showcase the terminal and show how collaborative efforts can really work, especially in a country where things are a bit divisive.

“It is a good testament to show that different brands that do different things can actually come together for just one common purpose; which is the joy, peace and happiness that comes with the season that we are celebrating,” he added.

Remi Jibodu, head aeronautical and cargo services and acting COO said BASL tries as much as possible to create that experience for both passengers and airlines processing passengers from the terminal.

“What matters to us is not just for passengers to fly. You understand that we have always talked about modernity terminal. Modernity terminal means that it is not all about flying. You come here, you eat, you shop and you fly. The experience we are trying to create now is innovation.

“We are trying to be at the forefront of innovation in Nigeria, especially when it comes to aviation. And this is one of the things we cherish so much. The partnership we have had also is a testament of the fact that our partners also have excellence in what they do,” Jibodu said.

Stanley Ezeani, the Managing Director MBR Signatures assured that each day for the 20 days will be memorable for passengers and airport users.

“What we want to tell people that the Christmas story is far beyond decorations and putting up ornaments on Christmas trees. We want to build a total 360 experience of Christmas. When travellers are transiting through here, there will always be series of moments that will remind them of what Christmas is about.

“This has never happened at the airport before. We are actually building a mega stage outside, just by the side of the VIP car park. Every day, there would be carols and comedians coming to make people laugh.

“There artists with different orchestras, showing different expressions of Christmas,” he said.

Jane Kimemia, Managing Director of Optiva Capital Partners said part of the core mission at Optiva Capital Partners is to create opportunities and platforms that foster connection, inspire joy, and enrich lives- values perfectly aligned with the spirit of Christmas.

“This festival symbolizes what we stand for- global access, a celebration of cultures, investing in initiatives, and creating experiences that bring lasting value for families, for businesses, and communities in which we do business.

“As a business rooted in Africa but with a global outlook, this sponsorship reflects our belief in the unique ability of Nigerians and Africans to shine on the global stage,” Kimemia said.

