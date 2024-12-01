Women in the Arts announces grant winners, holds workshop on gender-equitable storytelling

Women in the Arts, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering women in creative fields through mentorship, networking, and community-building initiatives, is proud to announce the winners of its 2024 grants for emerging female creators. Founded by Brenda Uphopho, Women in the Arts is committed to bridging gender gaps in the creative sector, providing women with resources and support to elevate their voices and make meaningful contributions to arts and culture.

Each selected grant winner will receive ₦500,000 to support the production of an original performance, which will be showcased at the Lagos Fringe Festival. This year’s grant recipients are: Belinda Yanga, Erioluwa Popoola, Bunmi Awolowo and Lucia Ifechukwude Ikediashi & Omotola Coker Ibeh.

The 2024 Women in the Arts grant programme was supported by Doyenne Circle, Paws Studios, and Temple Productions NG. Open to women aged 18-35 with a commitment to performance art and social change, the grant received around 100 entries. Submissions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges that included; Ego Boyo, Wana Udobang and Uju Dubas-Agbasi.

Proposals were assessed on artistic merit, innovation, alignment with project goals, potential impact, the artist’s experience, and budget.

Upcoming Workshop and Luncheon: “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundzzzz”

In addition to the grant programme, Women in the Arts hosted a workshop and luncheon on November 21, 2024, at Freedom Park, Lagos Island. Themed “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundzzzz,” the event focused on equipping women creatives with practical tools and frameworks to enhance gender-equitable storytelling in the performing arts.

On the other hand, the workshop, themed “Tools For Equitable Gender Storytelling” was designed to provide attendees with skills and insights into crafting stories that break gender stereotypes, promote female empowerment, and address gender-based issues in the art space. Highlights of the event include: guest lecture by Yinka Egbokhare from the University of Ibadan and networking and community-building sessions to foster connections among women in the arts.

Following the workshop, attendees were invited to a casual luncheon designed to offer a relaxed setting for conversation, connection, and potential collaborations. The event provided a unique space for participants to unwind, share insights, and enjoy good food and company as they strengthened bonds within the creative community.

Share