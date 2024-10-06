Why I didn’t tell housemates I was married – Kassia

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kassia, has said she doesn’t regret withholding her marital status from her fellow housemates.

Kassia, who was evicted from the house last Sunday, is married to KellyRae, one of the finalists.

In a chat with Bliss after her eviction, Kassia it was their strategy not to tell housemates they were married.

“We had a strategy when we were entering the house. I went into the house with my husband, KellyRae. We hid the information from the other housemates because we wanted to use it as a strategy,” she said.

Kassia said her husband wanted to reveal the information to the housemates at some point in the house, but she advised him against it.

“I felt it wouldn’t be nice and they would use it against us and plot our eviction. I felt they might know that people liked this strategy and they would use it against us. That was why I told him not to say anything up until the last week,” she said.

When asked if she didn’t see this strategy as unfair to other housemates, especially to Tobi Forge, who had shown interest in Kassia, she said there was nothing between them.

“There is nothing and there will never be anything between us. I am a married woman. I can only be friends with him.

“Regarding as it concerns other housemates, I don’t think we did anything wrong. The show allows you to be strategic and this was our strategy.”

Now that she is out of the show, Kassia said this is the longest that she has been apart from her husband.

“We have been married for eight months and this past week has been the longest we have been apart without a call, at least.”

