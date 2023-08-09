What to know about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez, a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his blend of hip-hop, R&B, and other genres was sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

The 30-year-old was convicted for assault with a semi-automatic firearm; possession of loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Here are things you should know about the two artists:

Tory Lanez

Early Life and Career: Born on July 27, 1992, as Daystar Peterson in Toronto, Canada, Tory Lanez began his music journey at a young age, initially as a rapper under the name “Notorious.” He gained recognition through mixtapes and YouTube uploads.

Breakthrough and Mainstream Success: Lanez’s career took a significant turn with the release of his single “Say It” in 2015, which sampled the hit song “If You Love Me” by Brownstone. The song earned him a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and marked his breakthrough into the mainstream music scene. According to CooPWB, Lanez’s net worth in 2023 stands at an estimated $5 million, significantly down from his earlier peak.

Musical Style and Impact: Known for his distinctive voice and innovative use of autotune and vocal manipulation, Tory Lanez is often praised for his ability to seamlessly blend various musical influences, making his work stand out in the contemporary hip-hop and R&B landscape.

Controversies: Despite his musical achievements, Lanez has faced controversies, notably being involved in legal issues and disputes with fellow artists. One prominent controversy involved allegations of him shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, which led to criminal charges and a significant impact on his public image.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for her powerful and confident style. She gained significant recognition in the music industry for her empowering lyrics and bold persona.

Rise to Fame: Born as Megan Jovon Ruth Pete in 1995, Megan began rapping at a young age. She gained attention through social media platforms, where her freestyle videos went viral. Her mixtapes and EPs, including “Tina Snow” and “Fever,” showcased her lyrical prowess and unique delivery, contributing to her rising popularity. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be $10 million, growing significantly after the shooting in 2020.

Read also: The untold story of the world’s most resilient currency

Influence and achievements: Megan Thee Stallion’s music often celebrates female empowerment and body positivity, resonating with a wide audience. She achieved mainstream success with hit singles like “Savage” and “WAP” (with Cardi B). Her debut studio album, “Good News,” received critical acclaim, cementing her status as a prominent figure in contemporary hip-hop and pop culture. Megan also advocates for social and racial issues, using her platform to address important topics beyond music.