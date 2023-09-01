Unwrapping the Ziba leisure offering

For those who crave for unique destinations to unwind across the country without watching their back and emptying their pockets, there is something new and enthralling.

The Okun-mopo axis of the Atlantic Ocean shore has opened up to visitors. Set in Eti Osa, Off Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos, the rural enclave along the ocean shore is dotted with many beachfronts, beach houses and now resorts, which many who seek tranquility and solace from the hectic city life to recline in the warmth of the ever-awaiting mother nature.

With over 20 beach houses and less explored beachfronts along that stretch, Okun-mopo is simply all about beaches, fun and is becoming a destination of sorts.

Of course, the hospitable inhabitants, who are said to be the original settlers in the place, wear broad smiles amid open arms to welcome visitors.

However, there is a new entrant in the hospitality business of the enclave. The difference the newcomer is bringing to the table is a boost to the tourism offerings of the growing Lagos beach destination.

This August, Ziba Beach Resort, an all-inclusive resort, opened its doors to the discerning public and has joined the plethora of beach outfits along the Okun-mopo shoreline.

The new beach resort is targeted at people looking for a scenic and picture perfect getaway destination to help them create memories that will foster bonds with their families, friends and loved ones.

With modern facilities, the new beach resort with huge focus on family, private and corporate outings prides itself in providing exceptional services that will leave unforgettable impacts on the memories visitors seek to create with themselves and their loved ones.

Top among the world facilities is a diverse range of exquisite accommodations across 17 rooms, many swimming pools, beach spa, stylish restaurants, especially open ones, health and fitness centre, child care centre, games among others.

But the highlight of the offerings in the boutique resort is the first-of-its-kind overwater suite. It is the first in Lagos and Nigeria.

The offering is nestled above the crystal-clear waters of the resort’s private beach, with each room offering a secluded and luxurious retreat that will transport guests to a world of tranquility and natural beauty.

While in any of the overwater suites, guests feel the ultimate in relaxation as they wake up to the sound of the waves and the breathtaking views of the ocean from the comfort of the room.

Guests can further step out to the private balcony and dive into the crystal-clear waters below if they want to, or simply relax on a float and soak up the sun.

Apart from the overwater suites, there are beach-facing rooms and other room categories, which are specifically designed to meet guests’ individual needs.

With families in mind, the family beach-facing room is designed to accommodate families of four, with everything they need for a comfortable and memorable family stay.

The room features a bedroom with 2 beds; a comfortable king-size bed and a bunk bed of two mattresses for the kids.

The fun continues at the resort’s two large swimming pools, an indoor cinema, also the first-of-its-kind and a cozy fire pit that offers endless entertainment options.

Yet, guests can unwind at the beach spa, engage in friendly competition at the games room for adults, and watch their children frolic in the dedicated playground.

The corporate guests can take advantage of Ziba’s meeting space with two 42” TVs, a projector, and speakers, plus food and beverage service for business groups or special events with up to 50 guests.

The resort has many experiences for its guests. From outdoor cinema, for the ultimate moonlight experience to, children playground and pool for family fun with kids swimming, splashing, and more to horse riding, there is a lot to explore on a visit.

There is also an adult pool for luxury poolside lounging with cocktails, sunbathing, floats as well as beachside massage for Swedish and deep tissue massages to help the guests to relax and blow steam off.

The top-notch offerings are also in line with the desire of the promoters of the new resort to offer Nigerians a glimpse into a high-end experience without the necessity of travelling abroad.

Apart from being designed to provide top-notch and international standard experience, the resorts contemporary and comfortable architectural design is a lure on its own

With all these going for the new resort, it has set the stage for a top-tier resort experience that will rival the best on a global scale, right in Lagos.