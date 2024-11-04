Top 5 African countries with the highest average time spent on social media

Social media has grown from a platform for connecting with friends and family into a key part of daily life, influencing everything from personal entertainment to business and political engagement.

Across Africa, social media usage has surged, with millions spending significant amounts of time each day on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Also, a study by the University of California, Irvine, found that people check their phones an average of 150 times per day, resulting in a significant loss of productivity. With over five billion people globally using social media, the average internet user spends about 2.5 hours daily on social platforms.

Kenya and South Africa stand out globally, leading in social media usage hours per person.

According to a report by Visual Capitalist, here are the top five African countries where people are spending the most time on social media daily.

1. Kenya – 3 hours 43 minutes

Kenya tops the list, with its citizens averaging around 3 hours and 43 minutes on social media daily. The high usage rate can be attributed to several factors, including the growing popularity of mobile internet access, the presence of tech-savvy youth, and a strong digital culture. Platforms like Twitter and Facebook are widely used for discussions on politics, news, and social issues. Additionally, the growth of digital businesses and influencers in Kenya has made social media an essential space for commerce and personal branding.

Read also: Social media fizzles over the unease and outrage in the land

Kenya’s vibrant social media scene reflects its dynamic population. As internet infrastructure improves and smartphone adoption rises, more Kenyans are using platforms not just for social interaction but also for e-commerce, networking, and advocacy. Social media has become a powerful tool for raising awareness on issues like government policies, youth unemployment, and mental health

2. South Africa – 3 hours 37 minutes

Close behind Kenya, South Africans spend an average of 3 hours and 37 minutes daily on social media. With a population that’s highly connected digitally, social media platforms in South Africa are commonly used for entertainment, communication, and business. The country has a robust social media landscape with influencers and creators who command large audiences, especially on Instagram and YouTube.

Read also: Future of content: Why social media platforms are prioritising videos

Social media also plays a significant role in the country’s business sector, with many brands leveraging platforms to engage with customers. The rise of digital marketing and e-commerce has made social media essential for South African businesses aiming to reach younger consumers. Additionally, South Africans actively use these platforms for social and political activism, making it a vibrant space for both local and international discourse.

3. Nigeria – 3 hours 23 minutes

In Nigeria, social media usage averages 3 hours and 23 minutes daily. As Africa’s most populous country and one of the continent’s largest digital markets, Nigeria’s social media activity is immense. Nigerians have embraced social media as a vital platform for social interaction, business, and advocacy. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are immensely popular, with TikTok rapidly gaining traction among the youth.

Social media has also become a powerful tool for Nigerian entrepreneurs, with many leveraging it to promote their businesses, from fashion to tech services. Additionally, platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp are frequently used for discussions on national issues, making social media an important tool for civic engagement and activism.

4. Ghana – 2 hours 43 minutes

Ghanaians spend around 2 hours and 43 minutes on social media daily, making it an integral part of life for many. Social media in Ghana has grown in importance for both personal use and business engagement. Many Ghanaians turn to social platforms not only for entertainment but also as a news source and a platform for civic engagement. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram are highly popular, while Twitter has become increasingly relevant, especially among the youth.

Read also: Meet 43 young Nigerians leveraging social media, e-commerce platforms to build successful businesses

5. Egypt – 2 hours 41 minutes

Egyptians spend an average of 2 hours and 41 minutes daily on social media, rounding out the top five. Social media is an important channel for Egyptians to connect, especially given the country’s young population, which is highly active online. Facebook and WhatsApp are particularly popular in Egypt, providing Egyptians with platforms to stay informed on local and international news, connect with friends and family, and engage in conversations around political and social issues.

Social media has been a powerful force in Egypt’s recent history. The country’s digital landscape is rapidly evolving, with more young Egyptians creating online content that resonates both locally and regionally.

Share