Future of content: Why social media platforms are prioritising videos

Over the past decade, the digital space has witnessed a rapid evolution, with social media platforms increasingly placing video content at the forefront of their strategies.

From Instagram’s pivot to Reels, Facebook Watch, TikTok’s short-form dominance, to YouTube’s introduction of Shorts, video has emerged as the most engaging form of content, significantly shaping the future of social media.

According to industry experts, the shift towards video content is driven by a combination of user demand and the need for platforms to stay competitive.

With videos offering a more immersive experience and making users spend more time on platforms, social media companies are thus prioritising video contents to keep people on their app, thereby boosting engagement and revenue potential.

Samuel Ijaola, Founder and CEO of GSMNS Global, a pro-Africa social media management firm, said his observation was that video contents are more compelling, they keep people hooked, and are ideal for storytelling.

He added, “Video will continue to dominate social media. Almost every platform is now focused on video content—TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter [now X], Instagram, you can name them. Even platforms that didn’t originally focus on videos are shifting in that direction. Monetization of videos is only going to increase. It’s already happening on most major platforms, and the trend will continue.”

Read also: Gen Z’s blueprint to turning social media into a sustainable business

The trend started with YouTube’s launch in 2005, quickly becoming the go-to platform for video sharing. Facebook followed suit in 2014 when it introduced video features, and by 2015, Facebook reported over 8 billion video views per day.

TikTok, launched in 2016, quickly surged in popularity, particularly among Gen Z users, and has since crossed over 1 billion active users globally, with video content as its core feature.

Twitter (now X) is not left out. The platform joined the video wave in 2015 by introducing native video uploads. But recently, with new owner Elon Musk in the driving seat of innovations, X is gradually tilting towards more videos as communication styles via user calls and conferences on X Space are being improved.

Another reason why videos are becoming the major content type is the increase in mobile internet use, which has created the perfect setting for quick and easy-to-watch content.

“People seldom read texts! When you’re inside the bus or walking on the street, you will see people looking into their phones, and most of them will be watching videos. Their attention will be so focused on the video they are watching, and you will see them smiling or giving other reactions to the video,” added Ijaola, whose team manages up to a thousand content creators across Africa.

With Instagram Reels starting in 2020 and Facebook’s focus on video content, it’s clear that short-form videos are taking over. By 2023, videos will make up more than 80 percent of all internet traffic from consumers worldwide, according to Cisco.

Everyday businesses and brands are also joining this shift because video content brings higher conversion rates and better returns on investment compared to traditional content. Social media algorithms now favour videos, making it essential for creators and businesses to adjust.

As platforms keep changing, it’s obvious that video is the future of content. Interestingly, social media companies are building their platforms around video to keep users interested, and creators who use this medium will benefit the most in the long run.

“Social media has the power to change lives, and it’s important for creators to diversify their presence across multiple platforms. Relying on just one platform can be risky. If something happens to that platform, it could end their career.

“Video consumption will only grow as people are increasingly drawn to it. Platforms will keep developing new products and finding more ways to monetise videos. Content creators must stay ahead of these changes to maximise their opportunities,” Ijaola explains.

Share