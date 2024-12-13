Top 10 Afrobeats songs sampling Nigerian, African hits in 2024

In 2024, Afrobeats artists paid homage to iconic tunes through sampling, bridging generations, and redefining classic sounds. This article explores the top 10 Afrobeats songs that sampled well-loved classics, from Tems’ “Love Me Jeje” to Asake’s “Active,” showcasing the dynamic fusion of old and new in contemporary African music.

Music sampling, a technique of reusing a portion of an existing sound recording in a new composition, has become a common practice in the music industry. It allows artists to pay homage to their influences, reimagine classic tunes, and create new sounds by blending the old with the new.

These are the top 10 Afrobeats songs that dared to serve as a time machine to the past and the classic songs from which they sample their tunes.

‘Love Me Jeje’ Tems – ‘Love Me Jeje’ Seyi Sodimu

‘Love Me Jeje’ was a big hit in 1997, the year of its release, and was performed by Seyi Sodimu and featured vocals from singer and actress, Shaffy Bello. The lyric “Love me jeje, love me tender” was one of the most trending lyrics of the late 90s and into the 2000s.

Tems proved she could tap the rich aesthetics of the past as she sampled the lyrics and tune to pay homage to Sodimu. The song was released on 26 April 2024, via RCA Records and produced by GuiltyBeatz and Spax. It is the second single from her debut studio album, ‘Born in the Wild’ released in 2024.

She first previewed the track at her debut Coachella set last weekend, and Sodimu himself was thrilled about the honor. “This made my day,” he wrote on Instagram after the performance. “The beautiful thing about music is that it transcends generations and connects us through time.”

‘Jazzy Song’ Ayra Starr – ‘You Bad’ Wande Coal

While the title “Jazzy Song” might suggest a tribute to Ayra Starr’s label boss Don Jazzy, the song actually samples Wande Coal’s 2009 hit “You Bad,” from his debut album, ‘Mushin 2 Mo’Hits’ and was produced by Don Jazzy during his time at Mo’Hits Records.

Ayra Starr achieved significant success in 2024, with her album ranking as the 7th most streamed Nigerian album on Spotify and her song “Jazzy Song” amassing over 5 million streams on the platform.

‘Active’ Asake – ‘Merenge’ Ahaji Rasheed Ayinde

Asake recently released his third studio album, ‘Lungu Boy’. The lead single in the album, ‘Active,’ featured US rapper Travis Scott and sampled Ahaji Rasheed Ayinde’s ‘Merenge’ from 1991, where he sang the famous line, ‘Ma Jo Fine Boy.’

The song entered the top three on iTunes US and surpassed over 42 million streams on Spotify as of the time this article was written. ‘Lungu Boy’ was the second most streamed Nigerian album on Spotify in 2024. Asake also sampled Asa’s ‘Eye Adaba’ on ‘Start’ in the album’s intro.

‘Olufunmi Reimagined’ Id Cabasa, Fireboy DML, ODUMODUBLVCK, FEAT. BOJ and Joeboy – ‘Olufunmi’ Stylplus

The iconic love song “Olufunmi” by Styl-Plus, a 2000s hit, receives a modern Afrobeats makeover by ID Cabasa, featuring Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj, and Joeboy. This reimagined version has garnered over 6 million streams on Spotify, introducing the classic to a new generation.

‘Favourite Girl’ Darkoo ft Rema – ‘Love is Wicked’ BRICK & LACE

Following the success of his album ‘HEIS’, Rema collaborated with Darkoo on the summer hit ‘Favourite Girl’, sampling the rhythm of Brick & Lace’s 2000s classic ‘Love is Wicked’. ‘Favourite Girl’ has garnered over 25 million Spotify streams, solidifying its place as one of the most streamed songs of 2024, while the original ‘Love is Wicked’ boasts over 35 million streams.

‘Rodo’ Adekunle Gold – “OPON APALA TI SUN” Musiliu Haruna Ishola

In 2000, Musiliu Haruna Ishola’s ‘Soyoyo’ album revitalized Apala music, introducing it to a younger audience with hits like ‘Ise Oluwa Ko Seni Toye’ and ‘Opon Apala Ti Sun’. Adekunle Gold’s ‘Rodo’ pays homage to this legacy by sampling ‘Opon Apala Ti Sun’ and infusing it with Amapiano and Afrobeats elements, creating an energetic and danceable track. The song has garnered over 8 million streams on Spotify, showcasing the successful fusion of classic and contemporary sounds.

‘Iseoluwa’ Fireboy DML – ‘ISE OLUWA KO SENI TOYE’ Musiliu Haruna Ishola

Fireboy DML further embraces the legacy of Apala music in his hit song ‘Iseoluwa’ from his fourth studio album, ‘Adedamola’ (released August 29, 2024). The track samples Musiliu Haruna Ishola’s iconic ‘Ise Oluwa Ko Seni Toye’ from the 2000 album ‘Soyoyo’, resonating deeply with Yoruba audiences and highlighting the enduring influence of Apala music on contemporary Afrobeats.

‘Majo’ Pheelz – ‘Merenge’ Ahaji Rasheed Ayinde “RAISE DA ROOF” Jazzman Olofin ft Adewale Ayuba

Pheelz’s ‘Pheelz Good II’ album, the second installment in his trilogy, showcases a diverse blend of Afrobeats, R&B, soul, and hip-hop, offering a personal and introspective look into the artist’s life. The track ‘Majo’ (meaning “dance” in Yoruba) is a high-energy anthem sampling Ahaji Rasheed Ayinde’s ‘Merenge’ and Jazzman Olofin’s ‘Raise Da Roof’, drawing inspiration from Nigerian wedding celebrations and Owambe parties.

‘Wickedest’ Tems – ‘1er Gaou’ Magic System

Tems expands her musical influences beyond Nigeria in ‘Wickedest’ from her ‘Born in the Wild’ album, sampling the Ivorian hit ‘1er Gaou’ by Magic System. Released in 2002, ‘1er Gaou’ achieved widespread popularity across West Africa, including Nigeria. ‘Wickedest’ has amassed over 21 million streams on Spotify so far.

Asake ‘C’mon Look’ – K1 De Ultimate’s ‘Won Tun-Nna’

Asake continues to draw inspiration from Fuji music, sampling K1 De Ultimate’s ‘Won Tun-Nna’ (released in 2013) in his single ‘C’mon Look’. This trend, where Fuji and Apala sounds are increasingly incorporated into contemporary Afrobeats, raises an intriguing question: Is Apala/Fuji music poised to become the next big influence, similar to the impact of Amapiano on the Afrobeats scene?

