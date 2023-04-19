TAFM second edition aims to drive film tech in Africa

The Film Rat Club, a community of enthusiasts and filmmakers, has announced the second pan-African edition of The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM). TAFM partnered with Impact Hub Lagos’s Creative Fridays platform to announce its first annual ‘FilmTech Conference’ to discuss the topic ‘Innovation For Local’.

TAFM also aims to encourage African filmmakers to tell stories that reflect and celebrate the uniqueness of Africa with the theme of the year ‘ShootTheCulture’.

Ojie Imoloame, Executive Director, TAFM said, “The one-day conference is for key creators & innovators, startups and other stakeholders in the FilmTech space. We will spotlight the growth of local solutions to local problems in the African film industry. The goal of this conference is to discuss initiatives that will pave the way for a Globally competitive talent pool to effectively compete in the 4th revolution,”

The festival is set to hold from the 27th-30th of April 2023 and will also look to help filmmakers and stakeholders unlearn norms and practices that have limited the creativity in the industry. “Disruption is now the new normal and in order for us to remain competitive in the global media and entertainment conversation, we must forge our own path and present images from a variety of different perspectives, embracing innovation and technology,” said TAFM in its press statement.

“As Film Rats is dedicated to promoting film education and documentation towards improving filmmaking in Africa, this year, we dared to capture the stories of filmmakers across Africa, spotlighting them and their works. This is very important to us, to activate the spirit of celebrating unique styles and storytellers who go the extra mile to shoot the culture and redefine the narrative of the African experience,” said Chukwu Martin, Film Rats Founder.

TAFM will hold physical movie screenings in Lagos, Abuja, and Accra and continue in its virtual day tradition dedicating one day to virtual screenings and mischief sessions, and discussions with industry professionals on very interesting topics.

TAFM’s 22 films are in the official selection.

This year’s festival got three times the number of movies submitted at last year’s event. Uche Chika Elumelu, one of TAFM’s Festival Directors said, “What I find particularly exciting is the crop of filmmakers we are showcasing this year. Nothing says ‘Young & African’ quite like that vibrant push towards global acclaim. TAFM is truly honoured to be a part of that narrative.”

The festival is free for all to attend.

