Switzerland: A tourist destination for the ‘Big Boys’

Have you ever wondered why an average travel agency in Nigeria does not focus on selling destination Switzerland despite its numerous attractions and beauty that everybody should aspire to behold?

Aside from visa access and attractions of a country, another very salient factor that lures people to destinations for holidays is the cost of living.

It is a fact that the Swiss currency is stronger than the US dollars. For instance, one US dollar cost 0.88 Swiss Francs. This therefore, implies that the exchange rate of a naira to a Swiss Francs would be higher than that of the dollar.

When an average Nigerian travels, he would always monitor his spending against the naira. A tourist who visits Switzerland from Nigeria would spend more than he would spend if he visits other top holiday destinations such as Dubai, London and even the United States of America.

This is not to say people still do not visit this city for holidays. People do but those who really spend when they travel to Switzerland are the ‘Big Boys.’

Switzerland is a mountainous Central European country, home to numerous lakes, villages and the high peaks of the Alps. Its cities contain medieval quarters, with landmarks like capital Bern’s Zytglogge clock tower and Lucerne’s wooden chapel bridge.

The country is also known for its ski resorts and hiking trails. Banking and finance are key industries, and Swiss watches and chocolate are world renowned. Swiss wrist watches could sometimes cost a fortune.

Switzerland is one of the most developed countries in the world, with the highest nominal wealth per adult and the eighth-highest per capita gross domestic product according to the International Monetary Fund, (IMF). The country ranks at or near the top globally in several metrics of national performance, including government transparency, civil liberties, quality of life, economic competitiveness, and human development.

Switzerland’s most important economic sector is manufacturing. Manufacturing consists largely of the production of specialist chemicals, health and pharmaceutical goods, scientific and precision measuring instruments and musical instruments.

The largest exported goods are chemicals (34 percent of exported goods), machines/electronics (20.9 percent), and precision instruments/watches (16.9 percent). Exported services amount to a third of exports. The service sector – especially banking and insurance, tourism, and international organisations – is another important industry for Switzerland.

The country is home to headquarters of big multinational companies, some of which include Nestlé, Novartis, Roche Diagnostics, ABB Group, UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Glencore International AG, Holcim and Credit Suisse AG, amongst others.

When top management staff of these companies visit Switzerland for business meetings, they boost the economy of Switzerland with their ‘heavy’ spends.

The variety of different sights to see in Switzerland is truly incredible.

From glaciers to mountain worlds, rivers, impressive buildings, museums and institutions that especially symbolise the country’s identity. Here are top destinations to visit in Switzerland:

The Rhine Falls

Due to tectonic shifts in the Ice Age, the Rhine River was forced into a new riverbed over 15,000 years ago. The Rhine Falls came into being at the transition point where hard chalk turned into soft gravel. Over a breadth of 150 meters, several hundred cubic meters of water rush into the depths at the rate of 23 meters per second.

In the middle of it all stands a mighty rock that has withstood the elements for thousand years. The rock can be reached on a circular tour of the Rhine Falls, during which one can observe the natural spectacle from up close. Virtually in the middle of the waterfall, visitors stand on platforms that jut out and partially hover over the Rhine. The castles of Wörth and Laufen can be reached by river boat, and very daring visitors can rent canoes.

Creux du Van

First the glaciers, then the brooks have shaped the breathtaking rock formation from the 200-million-year-old lime deposits of a prehistoric ocean. The steep rock faces afford detailed insight into the geology of the Jurassic folding.

The regional climate of the “Creux du Van” is exceptional and unusual – there are forests and arctic-alpine flora in the rock arena. Chamois, ibex, lynx and numerous other wild animals inhabit the pristine natural landscape, which is protected through the existence of a 25 square kilometer nature reserve. A spring, the “Fontaine Froide”, has its source in the middle of a sinkhole. This spring’s water is four degrees Celsius throughout the year.

Matterhorn

The Matterhorn is located above Zermatt in the southwest of Switzerland. Located in the canton of Valais. the mountain is Switzerland’s most famous landmark and a top travel destination because of its beauty and natural surroundings.

Even the view from Zermatt is enough to reveal the inescapable fascination of the Matterhorn. The Gornergrat offers one of the best views of the unique mountain. The view of the Matterhorn from the Sunnegga or the Rothorn is just as magnificent. An ascent of the Matterhorn should only be attempted by experienced alpinists accompanied by a mountain guide.

Jungfraujoch

For more than 100 years, the Jungfrau railway has been making its journey to Europe’s highest-altitude railway station at 3454 metres a.s.l. – right at the heart of the UNESCO heritage site “Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch”. All through the year, the cog railway runs steeply up through a tunnel to the Jungfraujoch from Kleine Scheidegg.

The tunnel leading up from the station Eigergletscher is seven kilometres in length and was built between 1896 and 1912. One stop within the tunnel offers spectacular views onto the glacier world outside through windows in the Eiger North Face. On the summit, visitors are greeted by a high-Alpine wonder world made of ice, snow and rocks. All of this can be marvelled at from the viewing platforms “Sphinx” and “Plateau” on the Aletsch glacier or from the “Ice Palace.”

With the opening of the “Eiger Express” on 5 December 2020, the Jungfrau Railways’ V-Bahn project was completed, enabling the journey from Interlaken to the Jungfraujoch in just one and a half hours. From the terminal in Grindelwald, a 3S cableway takes you directly to the station Eigergletscher (Eiger Glacier) in 15 minutes. Once at the top, there is even more time to enjoy the panorama and the adventure world.

Château de Chillon

The rock island between Lake Geneva and the steep looming mountains was inhabited even in prehistoric times. For hundreds of years the passage of ships on Lake Geneva and the important land route to the St. Bernhard Pass was controlled from this island. Chillon belonged to the Counts of Savoy from the 12th to the 16th century, then the inhabitants of Bern conquered the water castle, and subsequently the inhabitants of Vaud prevailed.

It’s possible to rent the castle for various events. From the Castle, you can reach Montreux (by boat, by bus or on foot), where you can admire ten mile of sheltered bays, bordered with flower-lined promenades, exotic plants and palm trees.

More than 400,000 guests visit Chillon per year. They view the wall paintings from the 14th century, the subterranean vaults, parade halls and the bedroom (which has been preserved in its original form) dating to the time of Bernese rule. The entire complex consists of 25 buildings and three courtyards, protected by two circular walls.

Top experiences:

Glacier Express

The Glacier Express offers a journey for the senses – from Engadine right to the Matterhorn. On its relaxing drive from dazzling St. Moritz to equally sophisticated Zermatt, the Glacier Express delights travellers with scenic attractions and technical state-of-the-art achievements. With its overhight panoramic windows, the Glacier Express opens up unobstructed views of unique landscapes.

Boat trip on Lake Lucerne

An excursion to Central Switzerland is just not complete without a boat cruise on Lake Lucerne. Whether a Lunch Cruise on the modern MS Diamant or a romantic cruise at sunset on an antique paddle steamer – it’s a must.

With a wide range of services, the Lake Lucerne Navigation Company (SGV) offers the perfect cruise for every taste. Even the Alpine world of Central Switzerland can be explored by waterway. By boat from Lucerne to Vitznau, then on to a cog railway and up to Rigi, and little later savouring the view of Lake Lucerne from above.

Lake Geneva Cruises

The Belle Époque boats have been navigating Central Europe’s largest inland lake for 140 years and offer fantastic cruises between France and Switzerland.

The views from the boat extend from harbours and castles (Chillon, Morges, Rolle, Yvoire among others) over vineyards (Lavaux UNESCO and La Côte) to the snow-covered summits of the Swiss and Savoyan Alps. The boat landings are starting points for many exploration activities like city tours (Geneva, Lausanne, Montreux, Vevey).

5-Seen-Wanderung Pizol

5 crystal clear mountain lakes and spectacular views of the Alps of Eastern Switzerland are the highlights of the mountain walk from the Pizolhütte to Gaffia. The 5-lake walk on the Pizol is one of the real classics among mountain walks.

Top Museums

Year after year, people flock to the country from near and far to immerse themselves in the art world in Museums.

Here are top Museums in Switzerland:

Fondation Beyeler

At the Fondation Beyeler, building you meet with a relaxed atmosphere. The 250 masterpieces of the Hildy and Ernst Beyeler collection enjoy plenty of space in bright rooms – with part of the ground floor reserved for high-profile temporary exhibitions – with artists such as Marlene Dumas, Gerhard Richter or Ferdinand Hodler. Such presentations are always accompanied by a dense calendar of readings, talks and guided tours.

Kunsthaus Zürich

The Kunsthaus Zürich boasts Zurich’s largest collection of modern art and is renowned both for its permanent art collection and its temporary exhibitions. In addition to works by Alberto Giacometti there are also significant pictures by Picasso, Monet and Chagall as well as numerous contemporary Swiss artists. The spectacular extension by David Chipperfield Architects will make the Kunsthaus Zürich the largest art museum in Switzerland.

National Museum Zurich

The National Museum in Zurich presents Swiss history from its beginnings to the present day in the permanent exhibitions “Archaeology Switzerland”, “History Switzerland” and “The Collection”, as well as several temporary exhibitions each year.

The National Museum houses the largest cultural and historical collection in the country. Behind its over 100-year-old walls, history comes to life as visitors gain an insight into how previous generations lived, thought and felt. The museum building, set between the main train station and the Platzspitz Park, is reminiscent of a fairytale castle.

Conclusion

Switzerland conjures images of snowcapped peaks, glacial lakes and quaint mountainside villages. Of the finer things in life like exquisite craftsmanship and creations from chocolates to watches, it is a place synonymous with peace and stability. Sitting in the heart of Central Europe, it shares borders with five of the continent’s wonderful and unique countries — France, Germany, Italy, Austria and Liechtenstein. All of this combined puts Switzerland tourism high on almost every traveller’s bucket-list.

