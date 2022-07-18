Street Foodz Naija Season 3 set to kickoff as FoodBay TV promises spectacular show

Riding on its successful two editions, FoodBay TV has unveiled Street Foodz Naija Season 3, Nigeria’s foremost docu-reality cooking contest series that showcases the best of Nigeria’s street food delicacies.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony that was held recently at RF Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, the organisers assured that the Season 3, which is tagged ‘The Redefinition’, will be a must-watch show because they are taking things a notch higher in terms of production quality and prizes for winners.

In this season, the winner, who will be nicknamed ‘The King of Street Food 2022’, will go home with N10 million cash prize; $10,000 worth training at the Metropolitan School of Business Management in the United Kingdom; all expense paid trip to Dubai and culinary scholarship at Hospitality Business School (HBS) in Nigeria.

Moreover, the first runner-up will get N5 million cash, while the second runner up will go home with N3 million cash.

To participate in the contest, aspiring street food chefs are to text on WhatsApp their names, the name of the street food business, location and phone number to 09087643339 to get a slot at regional live activations in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu, while entries close midnight of August 6, 2022.

Read also: Eko NAFEST 2022: Lagos to host biggest show ever, Sanwo-Olu assures

However, the unveiling hosted by VJ Adams, which marked the beginning of Season 3, was turned into a mini Street Foodz Festival, as previous winners of the show treated guests to the best of Nigerian street foods.

It had notable celebrities in attendance, including Big Brother Naija housemates, some influencers, judges and sponsors for this year’s edition, who shared their street food stories. From Charles O’tudor to Chef Fregs, Elozonam Ogbolu, Toyin Lawani, Noble Igwe; all the influencers commended Maxima Media Group, owners of Foodbay TV platform, for birthing an idea that is not only promoting Nigerian foods, but also empowering young ‘foodpreneurs’ to reach their full potentials.

Speaking at the event, Femi Ogundoro, CEO of Maxima Media Group, thanked the sponsors for coming on board in the effort to promote Nigerian street foods and empower young culinary talents through Street Foodz Naija show.

“It’s been a journey since season one and I thank God and my wonderful team for putting this together. It’s not just about having a show; it’s more about impact and value creators. If you look at the guys we are trying to sell, they are champions; that’s what we call them at Foodbay TV. They are responsible for feeding over 100,000,000 people daily in Nigeria.

“According to the World Bank report pre-COVID, 4 out of 10 Nigerians live below the poverty line. These guys cannot cook their own meals; they can’t do a lot for themselves. So, they go and buy food and we have them across the country. We felt that if these guys are that important, why are we not paying attention?

“Street food is one that cuts across different social economic classes; from people that are really big to guys down in Ajegunle. So, the question is, why are we not celebrating the guys that are responsible for feeding us and helping them to achieve their potential to do much more than they are doing at the moment? That was why the team got together and said let’s start Street Foodz Naija,” he said.

While assuring fans of a loaded season, Ogundoro said, “For season three, trust me, it’s going to be beyond amazing; we have a lot in the stock for this particular season. From the judges to the host, the production value is going to be a lot higher than what you saw last season.”

Street Foodz Naija Season 3 is organized by FoodBay TV, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and sponsored by Peak Milk, La Casera, Tiger Beer and Metropolitan School of Business Management.