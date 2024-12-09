Skin101 Clinics expands to Port Harcourt, offering dermatology, aesthetic solutions

Skin101 Clinics, a healthcare company specializing in medical aesthetics and dermatology, proudly announces the opening of its newest clinic in Port Harcourt. This marks the brand’s second major expansion this year, reinforcing its commitment to bringing world-class aesthetic and dermatological solutions to more cities across Nigeria.

Renowned for its client-centered care, Skin101 Clinics combines expertise with state-of-the-art technology to cater to the dermatology and aesthetic needs of all skin types. The new clinic, located at No. 12 Alalibo Avenue, Off Mbiama Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, offers a comprehensive array of services.

These include dermatology, non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures such as anti-aging injections, laser treatments, chemical peels, specialized treatments for skin of color, and wellness solutions like IV therapies and weight management.

Skin101 said it is dedicated to empowering clients to look and feel their absolute best, delivering a premium and holistic beauty experience.

Speaking about the launch, Hilda Titiloye, Founder and Clinical Director, said: “Our vision has always been to add quality to life by providing top-tier skincare and aesthetic medicine solutions accessible to Nigerians nationwide. Expanding to Port Harcourt is a significant milestone for us. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to a city known for its vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit. We invite clients to live confidently in their skin, making the most of each day by feeling confident and beautiful in every aspect of their lives.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Skin101 Port Harcourt is offering exclusive offers to the first 101 clients.

“We have meticulously developed personalized services and products to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and effectiveness, and we are thrilled to finally share them with the Port Harcourt community. Living with confidence is about embracing a holistic approach that nurtures the body, mind, and soul—and we are here for it,” Dr. Hilda added.

Adding to this, Adanma Okoro, Chief Operations Officer of Skin101 Clinics, emphasized the clinic’s mission:

“We are not just offering treatments; we are empowering individuals to feel confident in their skin. Our team in Port Harcourt is dedicated to delivering personalized care and maintaining the high standards that Skin101 Clinics are known for.”

