Sinach appointed as Global Ambassador of Commonwealth of Dominica

The government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has announced the award of a global ambassador to Nigerian gospel artist Osinachi Joseph Egbu popularly known as Sinach.

The letter was signed by Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and presented by Janet Charles, the Acting High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the UK.

According to the Prime Minister, the role was created to repackage and reposition Dominica as a premier tourist and investment destination.

“Given your international reach with a following of over 1.8 million and having demography listeners and followership cutting across over 100 countries, your assignment will be to assist in the promotion of the Commonwealth of Dominican’s national interest in various fields and more specifically to use your global influence to promote the Commonwealth of Dominica as an attractive destination for tourism and investment,” Skerrit noted.

The Commonwealth of Dominica which is fondly called “Nature Isle of the Caribbean,” is catching the attention of tourists worldwide with sustainable eco-lodges, resorts, and villas. The Caribbean island boasts breathtaking hiking trails, secluded bays, and renowned diving.

Dominica is also known for promoting sustainable tourism, through which the government has been promoting the practice of responsible tourism. Under the practice of responsible tourism, the government is raising awareness among tourists to protect natural assets while enjoying their stay in the unspoiled beauty.

“I want to thank His excellency, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for this honorable appointment as a Global Ambassador for the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica. I look forward to serving in the development of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” Sinach said.

Sinach is one of the most popular gospel artists in Africa. She is the first gospel singer from Africa to win the Song of the Year at the Dove Award, a global gospel music award program.

Her song Way maker, is one of the most streamed gospel songs in the world crossing over 100 million streams.

In 2022, Sinach took about 20 of her friends to the Commonwealth of Dominca to celebrate her birthday. The Ambassodorial role confers on Sinach the title of Her Excellency.