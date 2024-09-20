Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay feature on new EA soundtrack album

Nigerian music stars Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay, and Obongjayer are joining a star-studded lineup of international artists on the soundtrack for the 32nd installment of the popular EA Sports video game franchise, EA FC 25.

This collaboration highlights the growing influence of Afrobeats worldwide, as Nigerian artists continue to feature prominently in mainstream media.

Read also: Inside VMAs Nominees Party: A Celebration of Afrobeats Excellence, Global Strides

The soundtrack also boasts contributions from renowned American artists such as Asap Rocky, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, Anderson Paak, and Twenty One Pilots, as well as global music icons like Coldplay, Central Cee, Charlie XCX, J Balvin, and Fred Again.

The inclusion of these Afrobeats stars alongside prominent names underscores the genre’s rising popularity and its increasing integration into global pop culture. This isn’t the first time Afrobeats has graced the EA FC franchise. Obongjayer previously featured on the EA FC 24 soundtrack, and Afrobeats stars Pheelz and BNXN appeared on the FIFA 23 soundtrack for their hit record ‘Finesse.’

Read also: Review: ‘Adedamola’ blends Afrobeats, RnB into perfect harmony

The album also featured Olamide and BadBoy Timz’s ‘Skelele’ and Seun Kuti & Black Thought’s ‘Kuku Kee Me.’ Other Nigerians who have appeared on the game’s soundtrack are Fireboy, whose song ‘Party Scatter’ was part of the 2021 edition, and Nneka’s ‘Kangpe’ feat. Wesley Williams, which made the FIFA 2010 soundtrack.