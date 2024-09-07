Inside VMAs Nominees Party: A Celebration of Afrobeats Excellence, Global Strides

The VMAs Nominees Party was an electrifying night of Afrobeats excellence, held at the US Consulate in Lagos. The event, themed “Afrobeats Royalty”, brought together music lovers and industry elites who perfectly embodied the theme to celebrate the global impact of Afrobeats.

Hosted by leading youth and pop culture entertainment brand, MTV Base and sponsored by Premium lager beer brand, Budweiser, the evening began with a mesmerising live performance from Coloz Band, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

William Stevens, the US Consular, officially opened the event with a heartfelt remark, highlighting the global strides Afrobeats has made and its role in strengthening the cultural bond between Nigeria and the United States.

The performances were the highlight of the evening—Ayo Maff, known for his hit song “Dealer”, set the bar high for the rest of the exciting performances. Dotty the Deity charmed the audience with his rendition of “Forever Sweet Valentine”, while Zadok wowed everyone with a medley of major hits from each Afrobeats category nominee for this year’s VMAs.

Event host and MTV Base Culture Squad Member, Ilo took a moment to celebrate the stars nominated in the ‘Best Afrobeats’ category, reflecting on the genre’s remarkable journey that led to a dedicated category in its honour at the VMAs. This year’s nominees include Ayra Starr (“Last Heartbreak Song” ft. Giveon), Burna Boy (“City Boys”), Davido & Lojay (“Sensational” with Chris Brown), Tems (“Love Me JeJe”), Tyla (“Water”), and Pheelz (“Ruin” with Usher).

The energy reached new heights with a surprise performance from Pheelz—one of the nominees—who delighted the crowd with his hit song “Finesse”, featuring BNXN (formerly known as Buju). DJ TTB kept the party going with a seamless mix of Afrobeats, ensuring the dance floor stayed packed. Eltee Skhillz closed out the performances for the night, and it was nothing short of amazing.

The party was attended by some of Nigeria’s favourite media personalities such as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Pheelz, Cohbams, Director Pink, E-Money, Leo Dasilva, Fiokee, Dorathy Bachor, Uti Nwachukwu, Saskay, VJ Adams, Candy Bleakz amongst others. Adding a layer of excitement to the vibrant night, MTV Base and BET Africa’s Culture Squad Members Oluchi and Daala, respectively, conducted interviews with some of these personalities.

The VMAs Nominees Party was a rich celebration of Afrobeats’ trailblazing talents driving the industry forward and cementing their place in music history. This spectacular evening was made possible by MTV Base, Budweiser and the US Consulate, whose support and vision continue to champion the vibrant growth of Afrobeats on the global music stage.