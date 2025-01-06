‘Real Talk with Pam’: Amplifying everyday women and their voices

Everyday Nigerian women are strong and resilient, often carrying invisible burdens and navigating unspoken struggles in a culture that dismisses their pain and stifles their truth. Yet, in their quiet resilience lies extraordinary power. Real Talk with Pam, a transformative programme by BusinessDay Television, is where these untold stories finally find their voice. Created for women, by women, the show shatters stigma and reclaims narratives. From daily trials to hard-won triumphs, it turns pain into purpose, giving every woman a platform to be seen and heard. Stephen Onyekwelu explores how this groundbreaking show sparks a butterfly effect, one voice at a time.

Obiageli’s Story: The Weight of Single Motherhood

Obiageli is a divorcee and single mum. For over 15 years, she struggled to raise her son, Chukwuemeka, without financial support from her ex-husband.

She put her career on hold to ensure she was present for him. Many nights were lonely, filled with tears and doubts about how to pay the next term’s fees. A part-time job barely covered rent, and she often depended on the goodwill of friends and family, even though she hated asking for help.

Life, after all, can be harsh for a divorced single mother in these parts.

Despite the odds, Obiageli chose to put one foot in front of the other, leaning on her faith. Her perseverance bore fruit: Chukwuemeka secured a scholarship to a top U.S. university, where he is studying pharmacy.

Today, Obiageli works as a customer service manager at a telecom company, trying to rebuild her career and life while continuing to take each day as it comes.

Breaking the Silence on Women’s Untold Stories

Across Nigeria, millions of women like Obiageli grapple with challenges that go unseen and unheard.

From the emotional toll of menopause to the stigma of single motherhood, the weight of breast cancer diagnoses, and the unique struggles of pivoting careers at 50, these stories often remain in the shadows.

For too long, these narratives have been buried under societal expectations—but not anymore.

Introducing Real Talk with Pam

Real Talk with Pam, a groundbreaking television show from BusinessDay Television, is stepping into this silence with a bold mission: to tell the untold stories of Nigerian women.

Pamela Egbo, a seasoned executive director with over a decade of experience leading impactful organisations, hosts these conversations. To borrow a popular saying, this is impact pro-max.

This isn’t just another talk show; it’s a platform where authenticity meets conversation, and the everyday woman’s life—her trials, triumphs, and everything in between—takes centre stage.

Real Talk with Pam premiers on 16th January 2025 and will air exclusively on BusinessDay Television.

The Culture of Silence

In Nigerian society, silence is often seen as a virtue, especially for women. Speaking out about personal struggles or societal injustices is considered taboo, particularly on issues like menopause, single motherhood, breast cancer, career reinvention, and dealing with teenagers. This culture of silence has dire consequences:

Menopause: The physiological and emotional changes associated with menopause are rarely discussed. According to the World Health Organisation, 25 per cent of women experience debilitating symptoms, yet support systems remain sparse in Nigeria.

Breast Cancer: The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates that 28,380 Nigerian women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, with limited access to early detection and treatment.

Single Motherhood: According to UNICEF, over 4 million Nigerian households are headed by single mothers, who often face financial instability and societal stigma.

Career Pivoting at 50: Women seeking career changes later in life encounter systemic barriers, with studies from the International Labour Organisation showing that ageism disproportionately affects older women.

Teenagers and Parenting: Navigating adolescence—from communication gaps to the rise of social media—adds another layer of complexity for mothers.

These statistics highlight the urgent need for platforms like Real Talk with Pam to spark conversations that lead to change.

A Platform for Women, By Women

At the heart of the show is Pam, a dynamic and empathetic host whose vision is to create a safe space where no topic is off the table. Whether it’s the struggles of single motherhood, the challenges of breaking glass ceilings, or the emotional toll of societal expectations, Real Talk with Pam is committed to amplifying the voices of women from all walks of life.

The show features candid conversations with everyday women—market traders, homemakers, corporate leaders, and students—who share their raw, unscripted stories.

Experts and advocates provide insights on pressing issues like financial independence, healthcare access, and navigating societal norms. Viewers are encouraged to join the conversation, breaking the culture of silence together.

A Movement, Not Just a Show

More than just a television programme, Real Talk with Pam is a movement to celebrate the resilience, strength, and complexity of Nigerian women. It is a clarion call for society to listen, learn, and act.

“Women have carried the weight of silence for far too long,” says Pam. “This show is about giving them a platform to speak, to connect, and to inspire change. It’s about showing the world that the everyday woman is extraordinary.”

The Everyday Woman, Finally Heard

As Obiageli continues her journey, she dreams of a society where no woman feels alone in her struggles.

Real Talk with Pam is making that dream a reality. By shining a light on the hidden stories of Nigerian women, the show is not just cracking the culture of silence—it’s shattering it.

Through storytelling, dialogue, and a commitment to authenticity, Real Talk with Pam is giving women the voice they deserve and inspiring a generation to rewrite the narrative.

The Nigerian woman is no longer invisible. Her story is rising, and the world is finally listening.

Tune into Real Talk with Pam on 16th January 2025.

Share