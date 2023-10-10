I don’t want to lose him, He’s my first son – Primeboy’s mother sobs

Primeboy’s mother, Ibrahim Owodunni, has pleaded for assistance after learning that her son has been detained by the Lagos State Police. Primeboy is the troubled friend of late musician MohBad. Remember that Naira Marley’s Marlian Record label signed MohBad.

Following the police investigation into MohBad’s untimely death, a number of suspects have been taken into arrest, including the auxiliary nurse who cared for him, Feyisoya Ogedengbe, Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Primeboy.

Read also: Mohbad: Lagos Police declare Primeboy wanted, offer N1million naira bounty

The assistant nurse who gave Mohbad his injection was identified by the authorities as the “prime suspect” in his death on Friday.

In response to the news on Monday, Primeboy’s mother implored actress Iyabo Ojo, journalist Oriyomi Hamzat, and Nigerians to get involved to save her son in a widely shared video on social media.

Primeboy was “raised to be of good behavior,” she claimed, adding, “I do not have a child who can perpetrate such an act.”

“My fellow Nigerians,” she said. I’m speaking to all of you proud Nigerians. You are the reason I came out. Please have mercy on me, I ask you in the name of God. Iyabo Ojo, you won’t encounter evil as you travel or return. You always speak the truth, as I know.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t have anything or anyone. I am from a lowly family. Because of this, I taught my kids how to be happy with what they have. Please take a position for me, mothers. My first child is him. I’d rather not lose him.

Read also: 5 things to know about Primeboy

“Let them not exploit my son to end a conflict. Hamzat, if you could aid me. Your kids won’t vanish without a trace. The loss of Mohbad also upset Ibrahim and myself. No one in my family is a murderer.

“That Mohbad you’re referring about used to live with me and my kids. Come to our region and inquire. We spent the entire day together. Where I’m selling outside was paid for by Mohbad. They had made me upset by using Mohbad. Don’t let them take Ibrahim away from me, she pleaded.