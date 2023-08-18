Oppenheimer emerges as top-grossing WWII movie

In a remarkable achievement in the cinema, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has risen to become the top-grossing World War II film, surpassing even his own creation, “Dunkirk.”

With a global revenue of over $600 million, “Oppenheimer” strengthened Nolan’s directorial competence in the WWII genre, marking the only instance of a director having two films among the 10 highest earners in this category.

There are 10 WWII movies that have made their mark in Box office, in this lineup of successes:

•”Oppenheimer” explores physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s secret mission to develop an atomic bomb during the war, culminating in the first nuclear explosion.

•”Dunkirk” portrays the experiences of over 300,000 trapped British Commonwealth soldiers on the beaches of Dunkirk, and their miraculous evacuation.

•”Saving Private Ryan” delves into the story of US Army Private James Ryan, trapped behind enemy lines after the Normandy landings, prompting a daring rescue.

•”Pearl Harbor” narrates the lives impacted by the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor, with a focus on Rafe McCawley and his relationships.

•”The King’s Speech” depicts the struggles of Prince Albert, who must address his speech difficulty as he ascends the British throne during wartime.

•”Captain America: The First Avenger” follows Steve Rogers’ transformation into Captain America to counter a Nazi-backed terrorist group.

•”Schindler’s List” is based on the true story of Oskar Schindler and his mission to save Jewish workers from the horrors of the Nazi regime.

•”Inglourious Basterds” showcases a team of soldiers led by Lt. Aldo Raine, determined to eliminate top Nazi leaders.

•”The English Patient” captures the experiences of a nurse and a badly burned man during the ending of WWII.

•”La vita è bella (Life Is Beautiful)” tells the story of a Jewish-Italian father’s efforts to shield his son from the brutal reality of a concentration camp.