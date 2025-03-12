Omoni Oboli’s romantic drama ‘Love in Every Word’ has made a return to YouTube, just hours after its abrupt removal due to a copyright claim. The film, which had taken the digital space by storm with over 7 million views in just three days, was pulled down on Tuesday evening, March 11, 2025, following a claim by Chinonso Obiora, known as Skyberry.

The sudden takedown sparked widespread outrage and speculation across social media, but Omoni Oboli and her team have swiftly addressed the issue, restoring the movie to her YouTube channel, Omoni Oboli TV, by Wednesday morning.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on March 12, 2025, Oboli expressed gratitude to her supporters, stating, “Thank you for the love and concern. I deeply appreciate your messages. There was a little misunderstanding with our movie LOVE IN EVERY WORD. It’s been sorted out now and we are back stronger than ever! Let’s make up for the time lost.” Accompanying the post was a link to the reinstated film, signaling that the copyright dispute with Obiora had been resolved, though specific details of the resolution remain undisclosed as of this writing.

The film’s removal had left fans reeling, with many questioning the legitimacy of the copyright claim lodged by Skyberry, a Canada-based network engineer and owner of Skyberry Studios, an Abuja-based photography and videography outfit.

The movie, released on March 7, 2025, had quickly become Oboli’s most successful digital release, crossing 4.3 million views in its first 72 hours.

‘Love in Every Word’, produced and directed by Oboli and written by Mfon-Abasi Micheal Inyang, follows the journey of two souls navigating love, cultural differences, and self-discovery, with standout performances by former Big Brother Naija star Bamike ‘Bam Bam’ Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Uzor Arukwe.

Its rapid rise in viewership underscored its resonance with audiences, making its sudden disappearance all the more jarring. The restoration of the film has reignited excitement, with Oboli urging fans to “make up for the time lost” by diving back into the story.

While neither Oboli nor Obiora has publicly detailed the nature of the copyright dispute or the terms of its resolution, the swift turnaround suggests a behind-the-scenes negotiation that prioritised getting the film back online. Her proactive response, coupled with the unwavering support of her fanbase has ensured that ‘Love in Every Word’ remains in the spotlight.

As of late Tuesday, attempts to access the movie’s original YouTube link displayed a notice of its removal due to Obiora’s claim. By Wednesday morning, however, the link shared via Oboli’s Instagram directed viewers to the fully restored film, indicating a resolution reached within less than 24 hours.

Oboli’s resilience and her team’s quick action highlight the evolving landscape of Nollywood, where YouTube has become a powerful platform for filmmakers to reach global audiences.

Share