Nollywood fans were left reeling on Tuesday evening when Omoni Oboli‘s latest romantic drama, ‘Love in Every Word’, was abruptly removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim filed by Chinonso Obiora, known as Skyberry.

The film, which had amassed over 7 million views in just three days since its release on March 7, 2025, is Oboli’s highest streamed movie on her YouTube channel and has become the center of a heated controversy, sparking outrage and confusion across social media platforms.

The movie, produced and directed by Oboli, a veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker with over two decades in the industry, tells the story of two souls navigating love, cultural differences, and self-discovery. Starring former Big Brother Naija star Bamike ‘Bam Bam’ Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Uzor Arukwe, the film had been hailed as a digital success, crossing 4.3 million views within its first 72 hours, according to reports.

Oboli herself celebrated the milestone in a post on X on March 10, thanking fans and cast members for propelling the film to viral status.

However, the celebration was short-lived. By Tuesday, March 11, viewers attempting to access ‘Love in Every Word’ on YouTube were met with a notice stating the video was “no longer available due to a copyright claim by Chinonso Obiora (Skyberry).” The sudden takedown has left fans and industry observers puzzled, with many taking to X to express frustration and demand answers.

“How can people be this wicked? How do you claim rights to something that isn’t yours?” tweeted Enoch Owolabi, whose post about the removal went viral, garnering thousands of replies and retweets. Other users, including @tabbydaizy and @King____Morgan, echoed the sentiment, describing the situation as “heartbreaking” and questioning whether Oboli had failed to secure proper copyright protection for her work.

Speculation has run rampant, with some suggesting the claim might stem from a dispute over the film’s script, music, or other intellectual property elements. “Did anyone sell someone else’s storyline to Omoni Oboli? I’m confused,” wrote @bigHotbaby1, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the claim’s legitimacy.

As of late Tuesday, neither Oboli nor Skyberry has publicly addressed the copyright claim or the film’s removal. The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and YouTube have yet to comment, leaving fans and industry stakeholders awaiting clarity on the dispute’s nature and resolution.

For now, ‘Love in Every Word’ remains inaccessible on YouTube

