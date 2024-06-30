Olu Jacobs is alive and well – Betty Irabor

The veteran Nollywood actor, Olu

Jacobs is alive and well. This was was confirmed by Betty Irabor and the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

A live video has surfaced online proving that the actor is alive after the rumour of the his death spread on social media.

Jacobs has made a mark in Nigeria’s movie industry with over 50 years of experience. He has shared screen with both the old and new breed of actors.

In 2007, Jacobs won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He was honoured with the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievements in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his dedication to his acting career spanning over five decades.

Jacobs is married to Nollywood actress Joke Silva since 1989; and they have two children.

Jacobs is popular for his roles in movies such as “Ashanti,” “The Dogs of War,” “Pirates,” “Violet,” and “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.” His deep, resonant voice and commanding screen presence made him a favorite among fans and colleagues alike. He also starred in several popular Nigerian television series, further cementing his legacy as a versatile and talented actor.