Ojez Forum celebrates Alibaba

Popular comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, fondly known as Ali Baba has added another feather to his cap as he received an Award of Excellence at the November special edition of The Forum by Ojez.

The event, hosted by Ojez Entertainment and chaired by Chief Joseph Odobeatu, paid tribute to Ali Baba’s over three decades of remarkable contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In his acceptance speech, Ali Baba reflected on his groundbreaking journey in comedy, a field he has transformed into a lucrative and respected profession in Nigeria. Sharing his experiences, he highlighted the importance of mentoring younger talents, many of whom have become household names today.

“For me, success is about empowering others to find their voice and achieve their dreams,” Ali Baba said, inspiring the audience with his words. Beyond comedy, he emphasized his commitment to advocacy for good governance, youth empowerment.

The evening also featured electrifying performances. The Ojez Band, alongside a group of visually impaired musicians under Ojez’s empowerment program, delivered a medley of popular hits, earning a standing ovation. Ali Baba surprised the group with an invitation to perform at his annual January 1 concert in 2025.

The star-studded event attracted notable personalities, including top comedians Okey Bakassi and Charles Inojie, musicians, businessmen, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Share