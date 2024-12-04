Nigeria’s Christmas events inspire local, global connections boosting sales

The Harmattan winds whispered through the open-air market at Tafawa Balewa Square, carrying scents of freshly roasted suya, shea butter, and the faint tang of incense.

Beneath colourful canopies, traders from every corner of Nigeria displayed their wares—handwoven aso-oke fabrics, beaded necklaces from the Niger Delta, bronze sculptures from Benin, and leather sandals handcrafted in Kano.

It was the opening day of the December Homecoming Bazaar, an event that had grown into a December tradition for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

Read also: Aero Contractors introduces N80,000 Christmas promo tickets

Among the crowd was Ifeanyi, a 38-year-old entrepreneur who had just returned from Ghana with his wife and children. Their recent trip to Accra had been a revelation—experiencing the Chale Wote Street Art Festival had left him inspired.

“The way Ghanaians market their heritage is remarkable,” Ifeanyi thought as he watched his children marvel at a puppet display. Now, back in Lagos, he wanted his family to see what Nigeria had to offer.

Ifeanyi wasn’t alone. Increasingly, Nigerians are opting to spend their holidays exploring the cultural richness of Africa rather than embarking on the typical European or American vacation.

Destinations like Kenya’s Maasai Mara, Senegal’s Goree Island, and Zanzibar’s pristine beaches are attracting growing numbers of Nigerian tourists. These trips often ignited a deeper appreciation for local culture and a renewed interest in homegrown artistry.

In Lagos, this sentiment was evident. Events like the December Homecoming Bazaar were more than just showcases of culture—they were economic engines.

Vendors like Mama Jola, a textile seller from Abeokuta, thrived during this season. “I sold 50 Adire pieces last night alone,” she said with a broad smile. “Tourists love the patterns, and now, Nigerians are buying more because they understand the value of our heritage.”

A few kilometres away, Eko Hotels and Suites hosts its flagship Tropical Christmas Wonderland, a dazzling 14-day event designed to showcase Nigeria’s creative potential on a global stage. The programme featured Broadway-style musicals inspired by African literature, a circus, cultural exhibitions, and a culinary journey of local dishes such as efo riro, jollof rice, and pepper soup.

The event draws over 250 international families, along with countless Nigerian returnees. “Every year, we take this event ten steps higher,” said one of the event’s organisers, emphasising its role in advancing domestic tourism and showcasing Nigerian creativity

The synergy between inbound tourism and local consumption extends beyond Lagos. In Calabar, the Carnival Calabar continues to attract a global audience, while a unique influx of domestic tourists spurs increased sales of Efik crafts, raffia furniture, and handcrafted jewellery.

Back in the bustling market, Ifeanyi noticed his daughter holding a pair of coral bead bracelets. “Daddy, can I wear these to school when we get back?” she asked, her eyes sparkling. He smiled, realising the subtle shift in her preference—a small victory for local craftsmanship over imported trinkets.

Read also: From Joy to Survival: The economic reality of Christmas in Nigeria

This Yuletide season isn’t just about sales; it is about a rediscovery of identity. Nigerians are no longer merely consumers of global culture; they are becoming ambassadors of their own. As Ifeanyi’s family walks past a stand selling Ankara bomber jackets—a modern twist on traditional fabric—he reflects on how much has changed.

The market lights twinkled in the early evening, as drumbeats and laughter filled the air. Each purchase, each moment of awe, and each taste of jollof rice served on banana leaves tells a story—a story of how local goods and services, rooted in culture and identity, are finding their rightful place in the world.

This is the essence of events like the Tropical Christmas Wonderland and the December Homecoming Bazaar. They aren’t just celebrations; they are transformative moments that bridge cultures, boost local economies, and create unforgettable memories. And this, Ifeanyi realised, is the true spirit of the season: a celebration of what makes us unique, yet profoundly connected to each other.

Share