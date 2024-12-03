Aero Contractors introduces N80,000 Christmas promo tickets

Aero Contractors has introduced N80,000 Christmas promo tickets across all it’s destinations.

The promo which has already commenced was introduced to ease economic strain on people this Christmas.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos Ado Sanusi, managing director, Aero Contract said, “through the slash in ticket price, billed to end in January next year, we aim to give back to Nigerians and support them the during the Christmas season.”

“We have understood the pains Nigerians have been going through because of the economic hardship, the high prices of tickets, and the holiday season is nearby.

“So, Aero contractors has decided to announce a Christmas initiative, we call them, pocket-friendly Christmas prices. These prices are designed to allow Nigerians to travel to all our destinations without paying too much.

“And this is in the spirit of giving, which is the spirit of Christmas. We believe that as a company, this is just a very old history of understanding its customers. We believe it’s time for us to give back to our customers.

“Our prices will start from 80,000 to all of our destinations, and we intend to make it affordable to flying public. And this is to allow the flying public/families to meet their loved ones during this Christmas season.”

He also that Aero Contractors has mare profit of 18 percent and has reduced liability by 33 percent.

He assured that Aero Contractors is set to attract foreign investors and looks forward to attracting investment that would boost it fleet size to 10 aircraft.

