Nigerian music icon Femi Esho passes away

The Nigerian music industry mourns the loss of Samuel Babafemi Esho, fondly known as “Baba Esho” or “Baba Musician”.

According to a family statement by Bunmi Esho, Baba Esho passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the age of 77 after a brief illness.

Esho was a pillar of the Nigerian music scene. He served as the Chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company and founded the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation. Throughout his life, he meticulously collected recordings of Nigerian musicians. Driven by a desire to share his collection, Esho established Evergreen Records.

At the time of his passing, Esho was actively involved in creating a music empire named the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation. This project, expected to be completed by the end of 2024, was a collaboration with Olukoya D.K., General Overseer of the Mountain Of Fire Ministry.

The Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation was envisioned to be a multifaceted complex encompassing a music museum, music library, and an art gallery showcasing sculptures of famous musicians. It would also house over 1,000 photographs of Nigerian musicians dating back to 1914, alongside historical artifacts like costumes and musical instruments. An event center for concerts, a cinema, and a recording studio were also planned as part of the project.

The Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation was designed to be a haven for music lovers worldwide, serving as a historical landmark and tourist destination.

Details of his funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public by the family.