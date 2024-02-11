Nigerian, Liberian artists to unite in a historic entertainment alliance

Nigerian and Liberian artists, musicians, and filmmakers are set to unite in a historic entertainment alliance conference in Lagos aimed at harmonising the entertainment industry of countries.

Scheduled for the 13th of March, the entertainment alliance which is tagged: ‘Strengthening Entertainment Fusion between Nigeria and Liberia,’ is expected to bring together big names from all genres of the entertainment industry.

Speaking to journalists during a pre-event press briefing held in collaboration with Padmore Entertainment, Chamberlain Emmanuel, founder of Dgee Power Entertainment, said the conference is targeted at uniting both nations through the power of art by bringing together artists, musicians, filmmakers, and creatives from both countries.

He said the collaboration seeks to create a harmonious blend of cultural expression that resonates globally, adding that the initiative will celebrate the shared histories, values, and traditions of Nigeria and Liberia while fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation between their people.

“The inspiration behind the idea stems from the desire to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of both nations and to foster greater collaboration and understanding through the universal language of art. It’s driven by the recognition of the shared histories, values, and traditions between Nigeria and Liberia, and the belief in the transformative power of cultural exchange to unite diverse communities and amplify their voices on the global stage,” Chamberlain explained while revealing what inspired the symposium.

The Liberian company known as Padmore Entertainment which talked about the objective of the seminar has teamed up with Dgee Power Entertainment in Nigeria and both organisers share the same values.

“This will create a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and collaboration, uniting artists from both nations to produce innovative and compelling works that celebrate their shared heritage while promoting mutual understanding and appreciation. This initiative seeks to foster deeper connections between the people of Nigeria and Liberia, promote cultural diplomacy, and showcase the richness and diversity of West African art and creativity to the world, “said Victor Padmore, director of Padmore Entertainment.