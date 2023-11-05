Nigerian entrepreneur Jade Ogbeh is changing the game in Abuja’s hotel scene

Jade Ogbeh, a Nigerian entrepreneur, is bringing fresh ideas to Abuja’s hotel scene with her business, Yellow Door Apartments.

Ogbeh, who has a degree in economics, says Africa has a lot to offer in the hospitality industry, and she wants to help Africans explore it.

“Yellow Door Apartments is more than just a place to sleep; it’s a welcoming space that caters to business travellers and future forward companies.”

“The team goes above and beyond to make guests happy and feel special. The design aesthetic of the apartments is modern with a big Scandinavian influence. The studios, one bed and two bed units, themselves are warm and inviting, with nice colours, soft lighting, and real plants that make you feel at home. This thorough design consideration is complemented with high functionality. From clever space saving hacks to sockets you can access from anywhere in your unit, Yellow Door delivers exceptional in the ordinary.” she said.

What really sets Yellow Door apart is its focus on building a community among its guests. They connect travellers to the best that Abuja has to offer—from top dining spots and shopping areas in the city.

In two years, the business has grown by more than 200%, and Ogbeh has plans to expand Yellow Door Apartments to other key cities in Africa.

“The dream is to mix the lively Nigerian spirit with the unique local vibe of each new city,” she says. “We believe Africa has a lot more to explore, especially for Africans themselves.”

“We are not just offering a service based business with Yellow Door Apartments; we are shaping the future of hospitality in Abuja and Africa at large creating lasting memories for everyone who stays there,” she said.