Nigerian arts, culture set for infrastructure boost

The Nigerian arts and culture sector is set for a major boost as the umbrella body sets to open an ultramodern edifice in Abuja.

The development was confirmed and disclosed to the media by Segun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) recently at the new building in Abuja.

Set in one of the business areas in Abuja, the new headquarters of the NCAC is a 30 feet high edifice, adorned with Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

The new headquarters, which is far bigger in size, and well-equipped with more space for cultural activities, according to Runsewe, is a place where art and culture lovers and every staff member can be proud of.

It comes with modern facilities such as; an e-library; an electronic reading facility, which offers a full internet facility to create research and can also connect to over 150 countries.

It features exhibition halls, offices for all staff members and other spaces for cultural activities, all in one place.

“We also have a diplomatic area where every embassy will come and put their flags up. Our new building offers a culture-friendly environment.

“We have 25-meter high artworks, almost the height of this building, with cultural and iconic messages on them.

“Nobody in the whole of Africa has it. I have done my research. Kenya did something. It was a two-story building. I also went to Ethiopia. The altitude is about four. This is 30 feet high and we have six of it on this building,” Runsewe said.

Apart from the artwork, another first for the NCAC in the new building is the hosting of one of the biggest national flags on top of the building.

The new building also has a supermarket with subsidised prices for the staff and a well-equipped clinic for emergencies.

“We have a supermarket for staff. If a staff member is going home, and doesn’t have what to cook at home, they can come to the supermarket and pick what they want at a subsidised rate. So, you only pay a little money at the end of the month. No profit, but to help the staff. It is a welfare arrangement,” he explained.

The new building also has a big hall for events, a performing arts department hall, and spaces to host school children, among others.

With the much space and modern facilities, the NCAC can now host many arts and cultural events, making it a true hub of Nigerian art and culture.