Nigeria hosted 1.2m international visitors in 2023 — Tourism Minister

Lola Ade-John, minister of Tourism in Africa

Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism, on Tuesday said that Nigeria played host to no fewer than 1.2 million international visitors in 2023.

Ade-John disclosed this during the 20th edition of AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market in Lagos.

The Minister said that Nigeria recorded three million trips within the period under review with 20 per cent boost compared to the figures generated in 2022.

She expressed optimism that the figures would be multiplied in subsequent years, in terms of tourists arrivals and revenue.

“Welcome to AKWAABA African Travel Market 2024, the continent’s premier travel and tourism event. Nigeria stands at the forefront of a tourism revolution, positioned to become a leading global destination.

“Our numbers tell a compelling story, tourism contributed 3.65 per cent ($17.3 billion) to our 2022 GDP, with vast untapped potential. The sector employs 1.91 million people annually, aiming at multiplying this in coming years.

“Domestic tourism saw three million trips in 2023, up 20 per cent from 2022, with 200 million potential travellers. We welcomed 1.2 million international visitors in 2023, boosting foreign exchange.

“Our cultural landscape boasts over 1,000 annual festivals, over 1,000 attractions, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and diverse parks and reserves,” she said.

Ade-John noted that the role of youths in boosting tourism activities should not be undermined, as they continued to contribute significant figures to the travelling population.

She described Nigerian youths as the greatest asset in the tourism sector.

“Youth-led tourism startups have grown by 150 per cent in the last three years. Social media engagements in travel content has surged 300 per cent among Nigerian youths since 2021.

“80 per cent of our tourism workforce are under 40 years, bringing innovation and digital-savvy to the sector. These young Nigerians are not just travellers, they are storytellers, digital nomads and entrepreneurs reshaping our tourism landscape,” she said.