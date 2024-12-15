Next of Kin Series launches 7th edition in search of masterpiece works

Since its inception in 2018, the Next of Kin Series by the Thought Pyramid Art Centre has evolved into a powerful catalyst for emerging visual artists in Nigeria and across Africa.

The platform has not only launched the careers of several talented artists but also illuminated the critical intersection of art, finance and economic development. With the recent announcement of Series 7 under the theme: ‘Who Will Give Us A Masterpiece?’, the stakes have risen, highlighting the vast economic implications of such initiatives.

The Next of Kin Series, now in its 7th edition, under the curation and co-ordination of Ovie Omatsola, exhibition director, Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Lagos, continues the competition’s legacy of elevating emerging artists. While the 20 finalists will be announced on January 25, 2025, in the culmination of Series 7, the grand exhibition opening is billed to take place on March 30, 2025, promising to be more than a cultural spectacle. It is an affirmation of art’s role as a significant contributor to economic development in Nigeria and Africa. The Next of Kin Series exemplifies how initiatives in the creative sector can blend artistry and enterprise, ensuring sustainability while fostering innovation.

It has become synonymous with talent discovery and economic empowerment. Past winners such as Anthonia Nnneji, Christian Allison, and Yakno Jessica have seen their profiles soar, transitioning from emerging artists to sought-after names within collector circles. The ripple effects are clear: these artists now contribute to a burgeoning art market that has grown exponentially in Nigeria and across Africa.

Series 7, which is now open for entries, invites submissions from October 1 to November 30, 2024, expanding its reach to artists in Africa and the diaspora. With sponsorship from Nigeria Machine Tools and TrustBanc Group, the initiative underscores the role of corporate patronage in sustaining creative ecosystems. The partnership demonstrates a growing recognition of art as a viable investment and a vehicle for cultural diplomacy.

The creative industry, with visual arts as a significant pillar, is increasingly recognised as a driver of economic diversification in Nigeria. Initiatives like the Next of Kin Series stimulate economic activity through exhibition organisation, artist mentorship, and collector engagement. The financial incentives, including N5 million solo exhibition prize, highlight the tangible value attached to creative expression.

Moreover, such events attract international attention, drawing art collectors, curators and investors to Nigeria. The influx of interest contributes to local tourism, stimulates hospitality businesses, and promotes Nigeria’s cultural exports on the global stage.

As Series 7 unfolds, its potential to bolster the art market becomes more apparent as visual arts, seen as a niche interest, are increasingly viewed as a lucrative sector for investment.

Artworks are now considered alternative assets, appreciating in value and offering portfolio diversification for investors. The jury—comprising renowned artists Nathalie Kassi, Arinze Stanley, and Kelani Abass—adds credibility, ensuring that the competition remains a barometer for high-quality artistry.

The series also embodies financial inclusion by empowering artists, many of whom come from underserved communities, with a platform to showcase their talent. By creating pathways for emerging artists to gain visibility and commercial success, the competition fosters upward economic mobility.

For sponsors like Nigeria Machine Tools and TrustBanc Group, the partnership goes beyond philanthropy. It positions them as stakeholders in a future-forward, culturally rich, and economically robust Africa. The collaboration aligns with global corporate trends where companies leverage the arts to enhance brand value, create societal impact, and achieve long-term financial returns.

As the world watches to see who will give a masterpiece, the broader narrative is one of hope: art as an enduring investment in human capital, culture and the economy.

The jurors include; Nathalie Djakou Kassi, a renowned Cameroonian artist currently based in Nigeria. Her work has been recognised internationally, including winning the first African Prize of Creativity at the Ouagadougou International Salon of Art Craft. Celebrated globally for her ceramic art and creativity, she is a true inspiration in the world of art.

Another juror is Kelani Abass whose works explore the fusion of the past and the present, focusing on material inheritance, memory, and the interplay of personal and societal histories. There also is Arinze Stanley Egbengwu whose background is in engineering, in spite of which he found his true passion in art. Inspired by African culture and personal experiences, his works often explore themes of identity, resilience, and shared experiences.

