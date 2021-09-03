Netflix’s Nigerian original film, ‘Blood Sisters’ from Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife wraps production

Production has been wrapped up on Netflix’s latest Nigerian original film, titled Blood Sisters and produced by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios, the dramatic thriller sees starlets Ini Dima-Okojie And Nancy Isime play the lead roles of Sarah and Kemi.

Blood Sisters tells the story of two friends Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime). Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola.

However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side – Kola is a physically abusive, controlling fiance. Despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding.

On the day of the traditional engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes and Kemi accidentally kills Kola. Fearing that no one will believe that she acted in self-defence, the friends decide to cover up the death, unintentionally setting off a catastrophic series of events.

Dima-Okojie and Isime are joined by Nollywood royalty Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, and Segun Arinze.

Blood Sisters also introduces newcomer Genoveva Umeh who is in the company of A-listers to include Deyemi Okanlawon, Wale Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Maurice Sam, Ibrahim Suleiman, Toke Makinwa, and Okey Uzoeshi round out this impeccable ensemble cast.

On her studio’s numerous collaborations with Netflix, Mo Abudu says “Our relationship with Netflix is based on a mutual vision; to bring authentic African stories, with superb production value, to both African and global audiences. Netflix’s commitment to growing the African film industry is unparalleled and we feel honored to be part of this journey. We look forward to many more successful productions together and would like to sincerely thank our partners at Netflix”.

Since the 2015 release of EbonyLife’s first film Fifty, the studio has continued to delight audiences with groundbreaking stories, memorable characters, and unforgettable moments. It is no wonder that Ebonylife and Mo Abudu are at the forefront of telling