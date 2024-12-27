NCAC, NGF partner to transform creative landscape

The new NCAC culture hub in Abuja

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have joined hands to transform the nation’s creative industries.

This alliance aims to harness the untapped potential of Nigeria’s artistic soul. Recognising the cultural and creative sectors as vital engines of economic growth and social development, the NCAC and NGF have embarked on a mission to nurture talent, preserve heritage, and propel talents onto the global creative stage.

This partnership would bring a series of ambitious initiatives to life. One of the flagship programs is the Creative Leap Acceleration Program (CLAP). This initiative is for young Nigerians brimming with creative potential.

CLAP will provide them with the essential skills, mentorship, and resources needed to navigate the dynamic world of creative industries. From filmmaking and music production to fashion design and visual arts, CLAP aims to empower the next generation of Nigerian creatives, equipping them with the tools to turn their passions into thriving careers.

Complementing CLAP is ORIGINS, a digital platform designed to serve as a comprehensive repository of Nigeria’s cultural heritage. In a world increasingly driven by technology, ORIGINS will ensure that Nigeria’s rich traditions, stories, and artistic expressions are not lost to time.

This digital archive will be a treasure trove for researchers, artists, and future generations, providing access to a wealth of cultural information and artifacts. ORIGINS is more than just a database; it is a digital monument to Nigeria’s cultural identity, preserving its past while inspiring its future.

Adding a touch of excitement and national engagement is “Nigeria’s Got Talent,” a nationwide talent show designed to unearth the hidden gems of Nigerian creativity. This platform will provide aspiring artists from all corners of the country with a chance to showcase their skills and gain national recognition. From singers and dancers to comedians and magicians, “Nigeria’s Got Talent” will celebrate the diversity and brilliance of Nigerian talent, offering a launchpad for emerging stars.

