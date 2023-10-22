Music in focus on this weekend’s CNN African Voices Playmakers

This week, CNN will feature two musical groups from South African and Zimbabwe as it showcases the growth of music across the continent on its African Voices Playmakers programme sponsored by Globacom.

Mzansi Youth choir and Nobuntu and Acapella Group have in recent years made their mark in the music industry in South Africa and Zimbabwe respectively.

A performance choir group, Mzansi Youth Choir was founded in 2003 with a dream to use the power of music to bring hope, love, and happiness to the nation. Its objective was to give opportunity to underprivileged teenagers and young adults to proficiently perform locally and abroad.

Nobuntu on the other hand is a Zimbabwe-based female acapella quartet that gained global acclaim for its joyous and celebratory performances of musical genres ranging from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz and Gospel. Its breathtaking performances of traditional Zimbabwean songs remain one of the major hallmarks of the group.

The duo of Mzansi and Nobuntu will entertain viewers on the 30–minute magazine programme which comes up on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. Repeats broadcasts will be aired on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m.,12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Added repeats will be on air on Monday at 4.00 a.m. and a 15-minute, two-part editions on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.