Monument Group among top Nigerian companies at Dubai 2020 Expo

Nigerian conglomerate, Monument Group, has announced its interest in partaking part in the upcoming Dubai 2020 Expo.

“Monument is keen on participating at the Nigerian Trade and Investment Forum of the Dubai 2020 Expo. We recognise the abundant opportunities offered by the Expo and we look forward to tapping from them,” Faiz Imam, the executive director of the Group, said at a roundtable discussion hosted by the Group in collaboration with Jonomi Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage start-ups in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The discussion, attended by the Nigerian ambassador to the UAE, Muhammadu Dansanta Rimi, as well as business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from the Middle East, Africa and Asia regions, centred on cross-border investments, business development and opportunities across both countries.

In the same vein, the Nigerian ambassador to the UAE, Rimi, noted that the expo is a great opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its excellent investment opportunities as well as abundant human and natural resources, adding that Nigeria will be participating in the nine business forums initiated by the Expo organisers.

The Dubai Expo 2020, which aims to increase awareness about the challenges faced by humanity on a global scale, is currently the world’s greatest show and will bring together more than 150 countries for 182 days of fun, networking, innovation and promoting international relationships.

The Expo was slated for October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2020, but was postponed as a result of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now scheduled for October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Nigeria is one of the over 150 countries that have confirmed their participation in the Dubai Expo 2020. Its participation revolves around the theme: “Harnessing Opportunity, Creating the Future.”

With just a month to go, positive results have continued to emerge as key players in the Nigeria business scene have expressed their enthusiasm in participating in the event, one of them including managing partner of Jonomi Ventures, Boye Balogun, who emphasised the need for continuous collaboration between Nigeria and the UAE in order to harness opportunities.