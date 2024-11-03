Mel Rouge’s Toll Free hits the screens

Singer and song writer, Mel Rouge has launched her new production company, Big Lead Africa, with its first offering, a short film titled Toll Free

Sponsored by the British council, Toll Free is officially selected as one of the films that would be shown during this year’s Africa International Film Festival, holding in Lagos.

Directed and produced by Mel Rouge and the James Amuta , this film showcases the complexities that plague the fragile human mind and the constant urge to be free of the confinements created by one’s environment, culture and inner turmoil in efforts to satisfy societal norms.

According to the director, Toll Free tells the story of intricacies of the human mind in today’s society while evoking a complex mix of emotions and reflections.

“During the creative process of directing and producing this film, it was necessary to show how a seemingly regular life could quickly descend into chaos,” says Mel Rouge.

“The film creates a moving and insightful reflection on community and tradition offering viewers both drama and cultural richness. As the film progresses there is a potential for hope and healing, not only for the characters in the film but for the audience as well.”

The film features Michelle Dede, Ibrahim Suleiman, Uzoamaka Onuoha and a special appearance by Enyinna Nwigwe among other actors.

