Meet Nollywood’s top female directors

Nollywood, Africa’s largest film industry, has long been dominated by men behind the camera. However, a powerful wave of female directors is reshaping the industry, bringing fresh perspectives, compelling storytelling, and bold creativity to the screen. These trailblazing women are not only breaking barriers but are inspiring a new generation of female storytellers.

Here are the top female directors in Nollywood.

1. Biodun Stephen

Biodun Stephen is a celebrated Nigerian director, producer, and writer known for her deeply emotional and relatable storytelling. Her films often explore themes of family, love, and societal pressures, resonating with audiences on a profound level.

Stephen’s filmmaking journey began in 2014 with The Visit. She gained widespread recognition with Picture Perfect (2017), which received five nominations at the Best Nollywood Awards and won two categories—Best Actor in a Lead Role and Best Use of Food in a Film. Other notable works include Breaded Life (2021) and Sista (2022), both of which further cemented her reputation as a master of heartfelt narratives.

Speaking to Guardian on the origin of her love stories, Stephen stated “I draw inspiration from my experiences, my pains, my joys, sad moments in my life and in the lives of people around me”. Her ability to craft authentic and touching stories has earned her critical acclaim, including the Best Director award at the 2016 Maya Awards Africa.

With her distinctive storytelling style, Stephen has become one of Nollywood’s most beloved and influential directors.

2. Bolanle Austen-Peters

Bolanle Austen-Peters is a renowned filmmaker, playwright, and theater producer who has successfully transitioned into film directing. She is the founder and artistic director of BAP Productions and the arts and culture center Terra Kulture in Lagos, both of which have played a pivotal role in promoting Nigerian arts and storytelling.

She gained widespread recognition with 93 Days (2016), a gripping drama about Nigeria’s fight against the Ebola outbreak, which won Best Lighting Designer at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). In 2019, she directed The Bling Lagosians, a glamorous yet thought-provoking exploration of Nigeria’s elite. Her extensive theater background lends a distinct and dynamic storytelling style to Nollywood.

In 2022, Austen-Peters directed Collision Course, which won Best Movie (West Africa) at the AMVCA. Her biopic on Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti became the highest-grossing biopic of all time in West Africa, further cementing her reputation as a trailblazer in the industry. Additionally, her film House of Ga’a made it to the Top 10 Global Chart for Non-English Films within its first week of release, marking yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

With a passion for socially conscious and visually compelling narratives, Austen-Peters continues to push the boundaries of Nollywood storytelling.

3. Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is a formidable force in Nollywood, known for her versatility and groundbreaking contributions to the industry. With a background in music video directing, radio presenting, and television, she seamlessly transitioned into filmmaking, bringing a fresh perspective to Nollywood.

Her directorial debut feature film, The Wedding Party (2016), premiered as the opening film of the City-to-City Spotlight at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2016. The film went on to become one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing movies, setting a new benchmark for Nollywood cinema.

Adetiba further solidified her status with King of Boys (2018), a gripping political thriller that showcased her storytelling depth and visual brilliance. The film was recognized as one of the top 10 movies of 2018 and cemented her reputation as a master of cinematic excellence.

Her work has earned numerous accolades, including Best Female Video at the Soundcity TV Music Video Awards, among others. Constantly pushing the boundaries of Nollywood filmmaking, Kemi Adetiba continues to inspire and redefine African cinema with her bold and visionary storytelling.

3. Jade Osiberu

Jadesola Osiberu is a writer, director, producer, and the founder of Greoh Studios. She has established herself as one of Nollywood’s leading filmmakers, known for her compelling storytelling and dynamic approach to filmmaking.

She made her directorial debut with Isoken (2017), a critically acclaimed film that earned her the Best Director award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2018. She followed up with Sugar Rush (2019), Brotherhood (2022)—which won Best Movie West Africa at the AMVCA—and Christmas in Lagos.

Osiberu further cemented her reputation with Gangs of Lagos, a raw and intense crime thriller that became the first Nigerian original film to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Her ability to craft gripping narratives and visually striking films has positioned her as a key director.

4. Funke Akindele

Though widely celebrated for her acting prowess, Funke Akindele has also established herself as a powerhouse director and producer in Nollywood. She made her cinematic directorial debut with the 2019 political drama Your Excellency and has since redefined box office success in Nigeria.

Her 2023 film, A Tribe Called Judah, made history as the first Nollywood film to gross over ₦1 billion. She is the director and producer behind four of the highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time, including Battle on Buka Street, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and Everybody Loves Jenifa, solidifying her status as a leading force in the industry.

Akindele is the second director to surpass ₦1 billion at the Nigerian box office and currently holds the title of the highest-grossing director in Nigerian cinema, with a total gross exceeding ₦4.7 billion. This remarkable achievement makes her one of the industry’s most bankable filmmakers.

With the most wins at prestigious award shows like the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) and the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, Akindele’s ability to seamlessly blend comedy, drama, and social themes continues to resonate with audiences, cementing her legacy in Nollywood.

5. Tope Oshin

Tope Oshin has built an impressive career spanning television and film. She has directed hit TV shows like Tinsel and MTV Shuga, as well as the critically acclaimed film Up North (2018). Oshin is also a strong advocate for female representation in Nollywood, using her platform to mentor and uplift women in the industry.

