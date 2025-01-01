How Nollywood dominated 2024: Record-breaking local success and global expansion

It was a cool evening in Lagos, the city alive with its usual rhythm of hustle and horns. Yet, in a packed cinema hall on the island, something extraordinary was unfolding. The final credits of “Queen Lateefah” rolled across the screen as the audience erupted into applause.

Among them was Ayo, a young entrepreneur who had saved up for this night out, and Uche, a filmmaker silently taking notes.

For Ayo, it wasn’t just a movie—it was a story that mirrored his struggles and triumphs. For Uche, it was a testament to Nollywood’s rising prowess. And for the Nigerian economy, it was one more ticket sold, one more sign that the industry was breaking boundaries.

In 2024, Nollywood achieved something remarkable: over ₦3.5 billion in domestic revenue and global recognition that extended beyond expectations. This isn’t just the story of films; it’s the story of Nigeria’s cultural renaissance.

Top Nollywood Films of 2024 and Their Domestic Performance

“Queen Lateefah”:

Domestic Gross: ₦357,711,417

Details: Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and starring Wumi Toriola, this drama became the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2024.

“Jagun Jagun”:

Domestic Gross: Over ₦400 million within weeks of release.

Details: This film significantly contributed to Nollywood’s record-breaking box office performance in 2024.

“Ajakaju”:

Domestic Gross: Surpassed ₦200 million.

Details: Another standout performer, reflecting the industry’s growth.

“Farmer’s Bride”:

Domestic Gross: Over ₦400 million within weeks of release.

Details: Contributed to the industry’s unprecedented milestone of grossing over ₦3.5 billion year-to-date.

“Lakatabu”:

Domestic Gross: Surpassed ₦200 million.

Details: Demonstrates the increasing demand for high-quality Nollywood productions.

Overall Industry Performance:

Total Domestic Box Office Revenue: Nollywood grossed over ₦3.5 billion year-to-date in 2024, marking a 125 per cent surge compared to the same period last year.

Ticket Sales: More than 935,000 tickets sold, a 46 per cent increase from the previous year.

International Reach and Export

While specific revenue figures from international markets are limited, Nollywood’s global presence has been expanding:

Streaming Platforms: Many Nollywood films are available on international streaming services, increasing global accessibility.

Film Festivals and Awards: Nollywood productions have been featured in international film festivals, enhancing their global profile.

Diaspora Screenings: Screenings in Nigerian communities abroad contribute to international viewership, though precise revenue data is scarce.

Nollywood’s impressive domestic performance in 2024 underscores the industry’s growth and its potential to boost the Nigerian economy. While domestic consumption remains robust, expanding international distribution and obtaining detailed export data could further enhance Nollywood’s global impact and economic contributions.

Share