‘Everybody loves Jenifa’ becomes fastest Nollywood film to hit N1 billion

Funke Akindele’s latest movie “Everybody Loves Jenifa” has become the fastest Nollywood film to gross N1 billion, doing these numbers in just 19 days.

So far the movie has grossed N1.03 billion as reported by FilmOne entertainment.

The movie has surpassed the billion naira mark in fewer days than “A Tribe Called Judah,” her previous record-breaking film, which hit the billion threshold 21 days after release.

Akindele now holds the record for the top 4 highest grossing Nollywood films of all time which includes, “Omo Ghetto; The Saga” (N636 million), “Battle On Buka Street” (N668 million), “A Tribe Called Judah” (N1.4 billion) and now “Everybody Loves Jenifa”(N1.03 billion*).

The film accounts for 40 percent of December’s 201,604 box office admissions. Through the distribution of Nile Entertainment, headed by Moses Babatunde, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” is in 30 international cinemas including in Australia, the US, and sold-out opening tickets in the UK among other African countries.

The movie hit $100,000 in diaspora sales in the opening weekend internationally becoming the first Nollywood film to achieve this milestone.

The film is on course to surpass the N1.4 billion mark set by her previous film and also achieved other box office records like reaching a possible N2 billion mark.

