Makarios Fabrics: Weaving culture and traditional heritage through Adire

Olajumoke Ogun, esteemed textile merchant and Makarios Fabrics Founder proudly presents “Abefe: A Celebration of Culture, Heritage, and Textile,” the first event of its kind on the mainland.

This unique showcase which will take place on December 1, 2024, at the Marcelina Hall, Ikeja, will celebrate the rich artistic legacy of Yoruba heritage through an inspiring display of fabric, design, and fashion.

Over the past decade, Ogun has dedicated herself to the mastery of traditional dyeing techniques, including tie and dye, hand painting, and resist dyeing.

Her work with Adire – a storied Yoruba fabric art – highlights the beauty of expressive, handmade designs on various fabric types. Every piece by Makarios Fabrics is a testament to the brand’s commitment to keeping Nigerian textile traditions vibrant and relevant for today’s audiences.

The upcoming “Abefe” event will offer an immersive experience into Yoruba culture, showcasing the unique artistry behind each Makarios Fabrics piece. The event aims to educate, inspire, and connect audiences with the rich traditional heritage of Nigerian textile arts.

Olajumoke Ogun commented, “With Makarios Fabrics, my goal has always been to celebrate and preserve the traditional heritage of our culture through Fashion. ‘Abefe’ is a culmination of this mission – a platform to honor and share the essence of Yoruba artistry and the resilience of our traditional methods.”

Through Makarios Fabrics and “Abefe,” Ogun continues to bridge tradition with modernity, making Yoruba textile art accessible to a global audience and promoting a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s cultural fabric.

