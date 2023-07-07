Love sparks are up again, Belinda and Richard reunite (Part2)

“What is the colour of the aso ebi?” Jennifer asked. “ I don’t see you changing anytime soon Jennifer. The last time we spoke was at work on Friday. I am resuming work on a Monday morning, and the first thing you ask me is the colour of the aso-ebi? After a first date? Jennifer, are you ever going to change?” Belinda asked.

“See, let me just come out plain. The reason I didn’t call you was because I did not want to hear the gist on phone. I wanted to hear it live. You know I am not that patient.” She said and Belinda responded, “No wonder, I guessed as much”.

“See Belinda, you know I am very blunt and if I didn’t think tall, handsome and ‘reved’ up was good for you, I would have told you from the very first day I realised it was him you met here. I don’t want anyone playing with my friend’s heart, I have trained to get a black belt on your matter” Jennifer said and Belinda responded “Oshey! Bruce Lee” and they both had their hands up like they were practicing the ‘praying mantis’ style.

“Good aftnernoon ladies” Richard’s rich voice filled the room. A bit embarrassed he saw them in that state, Jennifer quickly adjusted herself and responded to Richard “Good afternoon Richard, good to see you.”

“Richard or Mr ‘Reved up’?” he teased. “Ahn! Ahhhhn!! Belinda, someone can’t even tell you a little secret. Did you have to tell him?” She queried.

“Well, don’t blame me, the gist was too sweet to keep to myself.” Belinda said and faced Richard “Mr ‘Reved’ up, shall we?” and off they went to have lunch.

Everyone was fast getting used to them having lunch together, they had become an item. Weeks passed to months and a year-and-a-half went by.

Belinda’s birthday was fast approaching. Incidentally, Richard had to travel around that time. He told her during one of their lunch outings. She was quite sad about it, she wanted to spend the day with him and felt he cared enough to make the sacrifice but, he was fixed on going. Belinda felt really bad but did not want to push further. It certainly affected her mood.

Richard requested to see her before he travelled but she was very upset and couldn’t hide it, so she told him Jennifer had organised a small get-together for her and she would be fine with her and a few others.

He came over to her place a night before his intended travel, which was the eve to her birthday. He brought her flowers, a Chanel bag and a Cartier wristwatch. He got in but didn’t stay long. Her mood told him she wasn’t happy and even though he tried to pet her, it wasn’t working. So, he gave her a hug, attempted to give her a peck on her cheek and she tilted her head to the side and looked the other way.

He held her hand and looked straight at her, but she obviously wasn’t interested in looking into his eyes. She however didn’t remove his hand from hers. “I think you are being unfair with your actions Belinda. You know I would have loved to be here with you, but this is not something I can let go of.” “It’s fine Richard, you can go.” She said.

As he walked to the door, holding her hand, he hugged her again and didn’t try to give her a peck on her cheek, he knew she would reject it, so he quietly left. Took a few steps outside her door, turned back to look at her, blew her a kiss and got into his car.

She closed the door, ran to her room and cried herself to sleep.

The next day, he switched off her phone because she knew that even if anyone didn’t call her at midnight to wish her a happy birthday, Jennifer would. She certainly wasn’t in the mood for her wahala.

She turned her phone on by 6am and all Jennifer’s messages dropped. Even Richard’s birthday wish was lost in there.

Five minutes later, her phone rang and it was Jennifer, Belinda picked while still trying to stretch. “Happy Birthday Mrs ‘Reved up!!!!!’ she screamed. “Please don’t even go there, calling me Belinda is just fine.” She said.

“Come on now Belinda, be fair, you know he would have done any and everything to be with you today. Anyway, please don’t burst my bubble and ruin my own treat for you today. The make-up artist will be there by 4pm and the hair stylist will be there at 3:45pm. Your outfit and shoes will get to you by noon and my driver is coming to pick you by 6:30pm prompt. Nobody is spoiling the mood of my bestie. It’s her day and she is going to have fun!!!” Jennifer said. “Yes Ma’am” Belinda replied.

By 6:15 she was ready, and the driver was around too. She asked after Jennifer, and he said she was waiting for her at the venue. Jennifer was already outside and as Belinda stepped out of the car, she could not contain her excitement. “Oshey!!! the one and only Mrs ‘Reved’ up” Jennifer exclaimed. “Please do not spoil my mood on a special day like this by calling me that” Belinda said. “Na you sabi, madam vex vex, let’s go in” Jennifer teased.

“This place is usually lit. Why is the walkway dark?” She asked Jennifer. “What manner of JAMB question is this? It is your birthday, and I made the sacrifice to give you a treat and you are asking me questions. My friend just hold my hand.”

As they made a bend, she saw Richard in the middle of a sea of flower petals, holding a bouquet of red roses and smiling like he just won a medal.

“No waaaay!!!” Belinda screamed as she did a 360 turn and went on her knees, she kept crying and screaming Nooo way!!

Jennifer walked up to her to lift her. “Get up Belinda and walk to your husband, don’t keep him waiting” With her hands over her mouth, she took one step at a time, till she got to him. Still holding the flowers on his left hand, he lifted her up in the air and swung her round. By the time he was dropping her, she was softly hitting him on his chest with her two hands while also trying to clean her tears saying, “I hate you Richard, I hate you” and he replied, “I love you too babes”.

He moved back a bit and went on his knee. Brought out the mini box and opened it. It was a split shank cathedral coloured ring, a 1.08 carat coloured engagement ring with blue sapphire in 14K yellow gold. “Ha!! She screamed, looked at Jennifer, who looked away. She remembered fantasising about that particular ring and even showed Jennifer.”

“Betrayer” she shouted at Jennifer. Jennifer gave her the side eye. Belinda looked at Richard and saw love in his eyes. She was deeply in love too and he saw same in her eyes. She was so overwhelmed with emotions. She got on her knees. He wanted her to remain standing while he did the kneeling down but she refused. “I will honour you for the rest of my life Richard, and for me, it begins now.”

“From the very first time I set my eyes on you at the NYSC camp, it was love at first sight. When I saw you in my organisation without a ring, my heart was glad. From our first lunch till the last, you have made my heart skip so many times. I have never experienced love the way you have shown me, and from the bottom of my heart, I want this to be forever. I love you deeply and my soul longs for you eternally. Belinda, will you marry me?”

“Yes!! Yes!!! Yes!!! a million yeses Richard!” She replied and he put the ring on her finger, and as they were about to hug, Belinda saw her parents walk in, her siblings and close friends too.

She was shocked beyond words. “Jennifer, can I ever trust you? You knew all of this? “Just go and hug mummy and daddy, it was a long flight, you can fight me later” Jennifer naughtily responded.

Belinda got up, hugged her parents and siblings. One after the other, her close friends came to congratulate her and she hugged them too. Richard also hugged his friends who came to support him. His parents were not around, but they gave him their blessings.

Ladies and gentlemen, there is a wedding to be planned. Jennifer is in charge of the guest list. God help those who aren’t in her good books.

However, most importantly, isn’t love such a beautiful thing?

-The End-