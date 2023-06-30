Love sparks are up again, Belinda and Richard reunite (Part1)

Belinda met Richard during their NYSC days in Jos, Plateau state. He admired her greatly but kept his distance because he had heard her say she was in a relationship, and her boyfriend was also serving but in Oyo state.

Though casual friends, he kept his distance because of this and though she wasn’t okay with his decision at that time to stay away (though he never told her why), she chose not to allow it to bother her by not expecting too much of their friendship since it was platonic.

They were all done with their NYSC and went their different ways. Belinda changed two jobs in 5 years and just got another job with an investment firm and was doing well.

She had a colleague, Jennifer, who she shared the same office space with and was at the company 3 years earlier. Jennifer was indeed a hand full. She would describe all the men to Belinda and gave her view on the ones she selected as handsome ones. In fact, she broke them down to different categories.

There was one she described as tall, handsome, single and ‘reved’ up. “What on earth do you mean by ‘reved’ up Jennifer? You have come with all your insinuations” Belinda asked. “Uh, sit down there and be asking me JAMB questions. When a man is tall, handsome, smart, single and always keeping to himself like a reverend father, to me, he is ‘reved’ up. That is my definition, they omitted my definition from the oxford dictionary, so I used my hand to write it there” Jennifer responded, giving Belinda the side-eye.

“Hopefully your mouth doesn’t get you in trouble one day. Allow everyone be themselves, when he finds the person who makes his heart skip, he will surely reveal himself to her in the way only she would appreciate and nurture” Belinda said.

“Preach Pastor Mrs Belindascoco” Jennifer teased, to which Belinda responded “Pas… what? You are on your own. I am off for lunch, see you later.”

On her way back from lunch, she saw someone from a distance, it was his rear view, she tried to look deeply to ascertain if she knew him, but he soon disappeared out of sight. He walked briskly like he was in a hurry to be somewhere. “Oh well, perhaps it isn’t who I think it is” Belinda said.

When she arrived, Jennifer didn’t even let her sit before she began telling her the MD was looking for her, and that she had been trying her phone number and it wasn’t going through.

She left immediately to his office and as she went in, she saw, seated, the man she saw walking briskly. She saw him from his rear but now, she knew she was going to finally see his face to satisfy her curiosity.

As she walked towards the MD and greeted, she turned her head to also greet the man who sat in front of the MD. Guess who it was? Richard! “No way!” she exclaimed, even Richard was shocked “What? You both know each other?” The MD asked to which Richard quickly responded, “Small world.”

“Interesting…you both can catch up later” the MD said and quickly told Belinda what she came for.

Belinda left the office. Something lovely welled up in her. She was glad she saw him, but she quickly killed the feeling. “Who knows maybe he’s married now. Don’t get yourself excited Belinda. Face your front” she told herself as she walked back to her office.

Jennifer couldn’t wait to find out what happened. So, she asked, and Belinda responded “He wanted me to do something but that is not even the main gist. I met someone who I knew while doing my NYSC. For some weird reason, we drifted apart suddenly. He didn’t tell me why but overtime, I thought about it, and I am thinking perhaps because he found out I was in a relationship at that time” she said and Jennifer quickly jumped in “Since you are no longer in a relationship, check him out o, you can never say”.

“Jennifer!!!, how do you go quickly from 1 to 100 just like that? Like how?” Belinda questioned. “Okay o, I have said my own…If you like…” as she was about to say the next word, Richard walked in. Wondering why Jennifer froze, she turned to see the reason, and behold, she saw Richard.

She wasn’t as shocked as Jennifer though, and she made up her mind she was going to ask her later. She walked up to Richard, and he extended his hand for a handshake. Belinda stretched out hers and said “surprise, surprise” “Well, considering it is the second time I am seeing you today, it may not completely be a surprise” Richard said.

“How is working going?” He asked Jennifer to which she responded, “Fine thank you.”

Richard requested to take a walk with Belinda, and she obliged. He felt a sense of excitement after he shook her and didn’t feel or see a ring, but he did not want to get too excited.

Belinda observed as they both walked along that everyone was staring at both of them, and she couldn’t really understand why. She couldn’t wait to get back to the office to ask Jennifer what the stare was about since she had been at the company before her.

“So good to see you Belinda, been a minute. How have you been?” He asked and she responded “Great. Do you work here?” She asked. “Oh yes, been here for about 2 years now and so far, it has been good.” He said.

“Can we do lunch on Saturday? Or is he not going to allow that?” he teased. “I see what you did there Richard, you haven’t changed. If it is your way of asking me if I am in a relationship, the answer is no”.

The grin on Richard’s face was so intense that she had to ask, “Why the excitement?” and he responded, “We shall talk about that at lunch.” Richard said. “Well, I do not remember saying yes to you Richard” she teased. “Well, let’s leave that for when we are at the altar, for now, your church mind has spoken to me, and it says you will go to lunch with me.” Belinda said, “You sound so much like my colleague Jennifer, she takes things from 1 to 100 in seconds”. “Then, I am happy because it means she is on my team.” “In your dreams, Jennifer is for no one and belongs to no one.” Belinda said. They exchanged numbers, hugged briefly and went their separate ways.

Immediately she got back into her office, before she could say a word, Jennifer shouted “Marry him.” “Shhhh! Are you okay Jennifer? Have you forgotten you are in an office environment? Why are you always like this?” and Jennifer answered “Belinda, that is Mr. Tall, handsome, smart, single and always keeping to himself like a reverend father…I mean ‘reved’ up…remember?” “Wow…now I get why everyone was staring at me as I passed by.” Belinda said.

“What could you read on their faces Belinda?” she asked. “The guys were smiling, a few ladies smiled but several of them gave me the side-eye.”

Both of them almost choked on their laughter “Why won’t they give you the side eye, do you know how long they have tried to get his attention and didn’t succeed? You that just came when? You are even strolling with him? Someone who rarely talks to any woman. My dear, wear your trophy of honour, you are the chosen one.” They went into another session of laughter.

Belinda went on the date with Richard. They had an amazing time. What happened next? Find out in part 2 coming out next week.