Lagos Comic Con 2024 celebrates creativity as Africa’s next economic frontier

On Saturday, September 14th, Lagos will host the 2024 edition of its Comic Con, Africa’s largest pop culture convention. The event aims to go beyond the cosplay and comic books, positioning creativity as a catalyst for economic growth across the continent. The theme, “Creative Diversity for Economic Growth,” reflects a broader vision: harnessing Africa’s burgeoning creative industry to drive economic development.

Ayodele Elegba, the convener of Lagos Comic Con, emphasizes the event’s expanding scope. “Attendees can enjoy activities like ‘Guess the Music,’ speed dating, karaoke, and ‘Geek Charades.’ There will also be live performances that blend music, dance, and geek culture, ensuring that every moment is filled with excitement,” he says. Yet beneath the fun lies a serious economic message: creativity can be a potent force for growth in a continent with the youngest population in the world.

This year’s convention will spotlight African storytelling, with a focus on the comic series “Iyanu,” which has attracted international acclaim. Elegba adds, “The ‘Iyanu’ panel session will delve into how projects like these are reshaping African narratives, amplifying the continent’s voice in the global comic scene.”

A diverse lineup of industry players will participate, including the American animation studio LIONFORGE, which will unveil its animated adaptation of “IYANU,” set to premiere in 2025. The French Embassy is supporting the involvement of Francophone animators, demonstrating the convention’s reach beyond Anglophone Africa.

Lagos Comic Con aims to provide more than entertainment; it serves as a marketplace for ideas and talent, offering networking opportunities and a platform for creators to showcase their work. Events will range the Minimie cosplay competitions between Gen Z and Millennials, gaming tournaments, and networking sessions

Zebra Comics, based in Cameroon, will be scouting for new talent, highlighting the potential for cross-border collaborations.

The creative industries already contribute over $4 billion to Africa’s GDP, with significant growth potential. As Elegba puts it, “Lagos Comic Con goes beyond a simple gathering; it is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and economic growth.” The hope is that events like this can help African countries diversify their economies away from resource dependency, providing new avenues for employment and cultural export.

While still nascent, Africa’s creative sector holds promise as a new pillar of economic growth. As Lagos Comic Con demonstrates, there is a growing recognition that the intersection of creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship could drive the continent’s next wave of economic transformation.